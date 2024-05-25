Mercedes Mone says top AEW star "pi**es" her off

AEW star Mercedes Mone does not have nice things to say about a fellow star from the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star is none other than Willow Nightingale.

The current TBS Women's Champion is in a rivalry with Mercedes Mone and is set to defend her title against the latter at Double or Nothing this Sunday. The feud between the two started with mutual respect however, things have heated up in recent weeks as Mone seemingly teased her heel turn last week on Dynamite where she smacked Willow on the face before being put through a table by the champion.

Speaking in a recent exclusive interview with US Weekly, the former WWE Women's Champion addressed Willow Nightingale and stated that she pi**es her off. Mone also promised to wipe the smile off her face at Double or Nothing.

"She [Willow Nightingle] is so genuine, her smile legit sometimes pi**es me off. I can’t wait to wipe that stupid smile off her face this Sunday." [H/T:US Weekly]

Dave Meltzer believes Mercedes Mone should change her character in AEW

Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut in March 2024 with The CEO gimmick however, many including Dave Meltzer have voted against her current persona.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that The CEO character does not fit in All Elite Wrestling. He expressed that the former Sasha Banks should adjust her gimmick to the promotion.

"She [Mercedes Mone] has to adjust the character to the promotion. The way she came out and everything like that, it’s that real weird patterned ring entrance that they do in WWE that absolutely does not fit with this crowd. I don’t think The CEO thing works either. It feels totally out of place in that company. It’s not like WWE is bad but it is different and nobody else does it. Sometimes when nobody else does it it’s actually a good thing but this is not that case. She’s doing this thing that doesn’t feel right in an AEW environment," Dave Meltzer said.

The fans will see Mercedes Mone in action for the first time in All Elite Wrestling this Sunday at Double or Nothing. It will be interesting to see if she manages to win the TBS Title against Willow Nightingale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback