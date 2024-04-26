Mercedes Mone sends a message for Tony Khan after he gets spotted wearing a neck brace following attack on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently sent a message to All Elite CEO Tony Khan who has been the talk of the town since the most recent Dynamite.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan reinstated Jack Perry to the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, Perry immediately attacked Khan. Then The Young Bucks took out the boss with a brutal Meltzer Driver to end the show. Many talents, including Shahid Khan, made their way to the ring to check on Tony. Earlier today, multiple clips surfaced on social media where Khan was wearing a neck brace during the 2024 NFL Draft.

On X (formerly Twitter), Mercedes Mone wished Tony Khan a speedy recovery after seeing him in a neck brace at the NFL Draft.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery @TonyKhan."

Eric Bischoff recently gave his thoughts on Tony Khan's segment from AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is often seen bashing the AEW product, and it seems like the veteran was not a fan of Tony Khan getting attacked by The Elite on this week's Dynamite. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the former RAW GM labeled the segment as comedy and claimed that Dynamite was the worst show produced for prime time on cable.

"It was so f***ing bad, it was [a] parody. It was [a] comedy, and the really sad part is they are taking this s**t seriously. They meant that to be a serious angle. It was so f***ing horrible from the beginning throughout the middle, the end was just (...) oh my God. This was, without a doubt, the worst, most horribly produced professional wrestling show for prime time on a major cable outlet in the last maybe forever years," Bischoff added.

Tony Khan may have turned himself into an on-screen figure on All Elite Wrestling Television after this week's brutal attack. It will be interesting to see the fallout next Wednesday on Dynamite.