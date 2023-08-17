“Minor league player trying to reach the big time” – The internet freaks out as major AEW star teases a collaboration with Logan Paul

In a surprising turn of events, a top AEW star has requested to appear on Logan Paul's podcast, and the internet has responded with a wide array of reactions to the idea of the blockbuster collaboration.

The star in question is none other than current AEW World Champion MJF. The Salt of the Earth has made a name for himself by pushing boundaries and blurring the lines of kayfabe and reality. However, very few saw his recent proposal to Logan Paul coming.

This exchange occurred after Paul expressed dissatisfaction with ESPN's Top 30 Wrestlers Under 30 list, in which the YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar ranked 10th while Friedman claimed the top spot.

MJF headed to Twitter to side with Paul and offered to appear on his Impaulsive podcast to discuss the list, as well as promote AEW's upcoming All In pay-per-view:

"I couldn’t agree with you more, the list was flawed. What the hell is a Vikingo?!? Would love to come on @impaulsive and talk about the list as well as the fact @aew is about to run the biggest show in the history of the sport on aug 27th! Hopefully your boss and our mutual friend Jolly old Saint Nick [Nick Khan] will allow it!" MJF tweeted.

While Logan is yet to have responded, fans have chimed in with their two cents on the matter:

While it is extremely unlikely that this collaboration will happen anytime soon, perhaps an MJF episode of Impaulsive might be a potential by-product of the "bidding war of 2024" should the negotiations go WWE's way.

MJF is pulling double duty at AEW All In

While most All Elite stars are struggling to get a spot at the promotion's largest-ever event, MJF and Adam Cole have secured themselves two matches at Wembley Stadium.

Better Than You Bay Bay is the bromance that has captured the wrestling world, and as such, the two have secured the main event slot at All In. MJF will put his AEW World Championship on the line against his best friend in what is sure to be a dramatic affair.

But they will have to work alongside each other before this. The duo will challenge Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship on the All In: Zero Hour pre-show. This is despite Friedman and Cole coming up short in their previous tag match against FTR.

Nonetheless, the London crowd is in for a spectacular show that will likely be filled with plenty of heart-wrenching developments in the MJF/Adam Cole saga.

