Miro, Renee Paquette, and other AEW stars react to former WWE champion announcing she is tumor-free

A former WWE Divas Champion shared a heartfelt post following a successful surgery, and many in the wrestling community, including several AEW stars such as Miro (fka Rusev), Renee Paquette, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), and more, expressed their joy after hearing the wonderful news.

The former champion in question is Maryse. The Miz's wife was suffering from a serious disease recently and had to undergo a very risky surgery. She has not been seen on TV for a long time due to the same reasons. While fans were wishing for her speedy recovery, a great piece of news has finally come.

Maryse recently took to her Instagram handle to pen down a long post with some adorable pictures. The former Divas Champion revealed that her uterus had to be removed during the surgery, and now she is tumor-free. She also spread awareness regarding the rising rate of cancer through the same post.

After the good news, Maryse's peers in the wrestling community congratulated her. Apart from fellow WWE stars, multiple current AEW stars such as Miro, Renee Paquette, Taya Valkyrie, and Mercedes Mone, as well as former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), expressed their happiness after learning that Maryse is now tumor-free.

