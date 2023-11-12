MJF won't be able to use a popular line in WWE, feels legend (Exclusive)

AEW's MJF is one of the best talkers around. He has developed several popular catchphrases, but one of them might not get used if he goes to WWE, according to Bill Apter.

The latest episode of the Wrestling Time Machine revolved around rumors of MJF toning his character down, keeping in mind a potential move to WWE in 2024. Teddy Long shot down the rumor, as noted earlier, and Bill Apter also believed the real reason for MJF's creative being cleaner is due to AEW's sponsors and the promotion's desire to keep them happy.

Bill Apter pointed out one particular line that fans repeat about MJF being 'everyone's favorite sc**bag' and why it might not be used in WWE, where Triple H calls the shots creatively.

The Hall of Famer journalist also explained that the 27-year-old star is reducing the usage of cuss words in his promos, stating that TBS has allegedly expressed issues over the language used on AEW programming.

"I've heard rumblings about that, and my feeling is kind of two-fold. Number one, they turned him babyface, and he's over bigger than he was as a heel; as AEW fans say, he's their favorite sc**bag. He won't be able to say that in WWE. I think the whole situation where he has toned down; I hear several of the sponsors on TBS were a little sketchy because of all the cussing going on." [From 01:20 to 01:57]

Check out the entire video below:

Teddy Long highlights MJF's unique promo ability

Several modern-day talents have pushed the limits as the business itself has evolved and become more competitive. Teddy Long felt that pro wrestling had many stars who used cuss words just to sound cool without adding much value to their promos.

MJF, in contrasting fashion, has mastered the art of making his vocabulary mean a lot more. Apter amazingly deduced that Maxwell had become great at "creative cussing," to which Long agreed:

"Like I said, he was really. He knew how to do it. Like, a lot of those guys are cussing just to be cussing, okay? He knew how to get those cuss words over and to make it like him or hate him. (Bill Apter suggests the AEW World Champion was a master at 'creative cussing) Yes! Yes! [From 3:07 to 03:35]

Teddy Long and Bill Apter also spoke at length about Maxwell Jacob Friedman possibly wrestling Ric Flair, and you can read more here.

