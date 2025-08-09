"MJF is definitely costing the Hurt Syndicate," "Send them packing" - Fans React to Rumors of Huge Title Change in AEW

A report has come in regarding the Hurt Syndicate potentially dropping their Tag Team Championship to a major duo. Fans have reacted to this, speculating on how it will unfold, including an idea that MJF could cost them.The faction has been holding the AEW World Tag Team Titles since January when they dethroned the Private Party. No tag team has come close to taking these away, but it seems like booking plans may now be in place for this. This comes following an initial report stating a rumor that the group was not open to dropping the titles to just anyone.During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that it seems that plans are for FTR to win the titles at Forbidden Door. However, it appears that this may not be a straight-up title swap, and something special may occur.Fans have reacted to this, offering various takes on the situation. One stated how the Hurt Syndicate should not drop their belts at all. Another gave a similar take, but leaned toward how they felt like FTR being the one to take the titles was a lackluster booking. Another noted that they preferred Brodido to dethrone them, given that they are the other tournament finalist.Other fans speculated on how they would be dethroned. One claimed that MJF would cost them the title after they split up for him. Another mentioned how FTR may win so that they can set up a tag team title bout against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in the future.1CL 🆑💯 @Chad_LawLINK@WrestlePurists Hurt Syndicate should never lose the tag titles their entire time in AEW tbh.GeekedOutWrestling @GeekedOutStevenLINK@WrestlePurists Put the Tag Titles on BrodidoStosh @StoshilmanLINK@WrestlePurists Hurt Syndicate's ego is f****ng wild. Send them packing.ジョナ @asukascityLINK@WrestlePurists Losing to FTR feels so bland? THS has been unstoppable. Would much rather see them lose to a team that would be propelled to stardom for doing so.Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker92LINK@WrestlePurists MJF is definitely costing the Hurt Syndicate the Tag Titles at Forbidden DoorChris @badboybhaganLINK@WrestlePurists Story checks out All Out is FTR vs Cope and Christian.Reason Why MJF's Alliance with The Hurt Syndicate Ended QuicklyMJF getting kicked out of the Hurt Syndicate seemed abrupt, given he was only a member of the faction for around three months. There was also no major angle done after he joined their ranks.Dave Meltzer reported the potential reason for this decision. He mentioned on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the group was booked to last longer, but one member of the group, not being MVP, wanted the split to happen already. The reason behind this, nor the identity of the member, was not disclosed.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKWON: The alliance between MJF and Hurt Syndicate was supposed to last much longer on TV. The breakup was not MVP’s request, but supposedly from another member of the group. So that’s why the angle was just cut off so quickly.It is unclear what'll come next for the Hurt Syndicate following this split, but all eyes are on Forbidden Door when they may take on their biggest challenge yet. Since nothing is set in stone, either FTR or Brodido could end up being their challengers and the ones to take the titles away from them.