"MJF > Hogan" - AEW fans compare insane Dynamite match spot with iconic WWE moment

AEW World Champion MJF pulled off an insane feat on last night’s Dynamite when he lifted Big Bill and body-slammed him on the canvas evoking memories of Andre the Giant vs Hulk Hogan.

The team of MJF and Adam Cole successfully beat the powerhouse duo of Big Bill and Brian Cage in an insane match in the Tag Team Eliminator tournament. During the match, Bill was showcasing his strength, and when it felt like no one would be able to get past them, MJF mustered up the power and body-slammed the big man clean.

As usual, fans were quick to comment on that spot and even compared it to when Hulk Hogan body-slammed Andre The Giant.

This doesn't even come close to what Hulk Hogan did to Andre, but nonetheless was a huge feat of strength. If MJF can keep this going, he will no doubt be regarded as one of the best active wrestlers on the planet.

MJF & Adam Cole have a warning for the AEW locker room

After picking up the win, MJF and Adam Cole took the microphone and delivered an impassioned promo that just showed how good of a tag team they are.

MJF went on to rile the crowd up a bit in classic style and even dropped in an insult when he called the ''Crazy Canucks.''

Adam Cole then laid down the gauntlet and said that if the duo is successful in winning the tournament, then their next target will be to be the AEW Tag Team Champions.

The chemistry between the pair is unmatched, and they are the best thing happening in AEW at the moment. Tony Khan might have stumbled upon the one thing that is going to bump his ratings up just in time before All In, which is due to take place in London next month.

