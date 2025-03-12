MJF opens up about ADHD struggles; reveals what helps him in AEW

MJF recently spoke about dealing with ADHD and the struggles he has faced in his everyday life. He mentioned how this plays into his work with AEW and how he has dealt with this in that setting.

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known as one of the biggest heels in the business today. Apart from his impressive in-ring abilities, he's known to be one of the best trash-talkers on the microphone and has gotten into several verbal wars with the biggest names in the industry. He still holds the record for the longest AEW World Championship reign in history.

During his recent appearance on the SI Media podcast, he talked about his condition and mentioned how coincidentally, he has been able to deal with this well when he goes to work. In contrast, MJF revealed that he struggles to deal with his ADHD during his daily activities, as he even brought up how this interferes with how he deals with people.

Ad

Trending

“My ADHD is very, very intense, and I find the only time I am able to focus on one thing, and this is not an exaggeration, is when I put the scarf on and I go to work. The rest of my day I really struggle with. To this day, I struggle with reading comprehension. I could be in the middle of a sentence with the woman I’m banging, and I’m gone, and she knows, and I’m like, ah f***, and she has to be like, you were saying this.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Ad

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer has criticism for MJF and 'Hangman' Adam Page

Last Sunday at Revolution, the Salt of the Earth took on 'Hangman' Adam Page in a singles match to settle their intense feud. At one point in the match, the two exchanged counters at ringside, which ultimately resulted in MJF planting Page with a Tombstone Piledriver on a steel chair.

Ad

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised the show but refused to speak about Friedman's match with Hangman. He loved both stars, but he did not appreciate how the maneuver on the steel chair did not result in the match's conclusion.

"It was an entertaining show... I will not be speaking about Hangman Page and MJF," said Bully Ray. "I love MJF to death. I am a big Max fan, both personally and professionally... But I refuse to review a match... in which a Tombstone Piledriver on the top of a chair is used in a match, only for the guy who took the move to get back in the ring and win the match. To me, it is completely uncalled for and it does not fly with me... It goes against everything I believe in in professional wrestling." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite taking a loss last weekend, it seems that MJF is unfazed, as tomorrow night he'll be on Dynamite to potentially address the events that went down at the pay-per-view. It remains to be seen what comes next in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback