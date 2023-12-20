MJF reacts to Cody Rhodes saying the AEW Champion will be in WWE someday: "I saw fans actually sh*tting on him"

AEW World Champion MJF has recently been the subject of much discussion after Cody Rhodes said that his future might be in WWE, and the Salt of the Earth has responded to these claims.

During a recent interview, Cody was asked what he thought about Maxwell Jacob Friedman's future. The American Nightmare claimed that the current AEW World Champion would eventually become a WWE Superstar.

Cody even went as far as to say that Friedman's physical transformation over the past year might indicate where he might end up in 2024, especially with the recent news that he still has yet to sign a new deal with AEW.

When asked about Cody Rhodes' comments, MJF stated on a recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast that he was surprised by some of the negativity Cody got from fans.

"I saw fans actually sh*tting on him [Cody Rhodes] when all he was saying was his opinion [about my future]. It’s his opinion. I pray to God I don’t get lambasted online for some of the opinions I’m doing in this interview. I just feel like everything’s so radicalized now and hyperbolic now. There’s certain aspects about social media I love. I think it brings people of the same like-mindedness together, I think it allows people to find their own communities. But what I hate about some of the social media is I find that hate-mongering and fear-mongering is the stuff that gets pushed the most and it’s because of this sensationalist stuff that people start believing in the sensationalized stuff and hyperbolic stuff and I can’t relate to it," he said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

MJF defended Cody's comments by simply saying that Rhodes was just being honest and that he was putting the AEW World Champion over in his own way:

"I’m a straight shooter. I say it like it is 100 percent of the time. Cody Rhodes felt that way. In Cody Rhodes’ mind and opinion, that was his way of putting over a friend, a prodigy, a former co-worker, a former protégé… So, I still talk to Cody to this day. He’s a great guy. He’s doing great things over there, I’m doing great things over here." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Cody Rhodes has never beaten MJF

In a weird domino effect that blurs the line between work and shoot, MJF costing Cody Rhodes the AEW World Championship in 2019 might be the first event that led to Rhodes leaving All Elite Wrestling in 2022.

Max turned on Cody at the 2019 Full Gear pay-per-view during Rhodes' match with Chris Jericho, which, if The American Nightmare lost, he would never challenge for the AEW World Title again.

This led to a match between Rhodes and Friedman three months later at the 2020 Revolution pay-per-view, which Max won. This means that during his career, Cody Rhodes has never beaten the Salt of the Earth.

However, that could all change if MJF eventually becomes a WWE Superstar.

