MJF sends an explicit message ahead of AEW Full Gear 2023

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently surpassed Kenny Omega's record as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in the Jacksonville-based company's short history. The Salt of the Earth won the world title at Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, 2022, after defeating Jon Moxley in a hard-hitting contest.

Since winning the title, MJF has defended it against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Samoa Joe, etc, and came up on top every time. At Full Gear 2023, the Devil is set to defend the gold against the leader of the Bullet Club Gold, Jay White, who stole MJF's title belt last month.

MJF recently responded to a social media post that said he would surpass the one-year milestone as the champion if he successfully defends the title against Jay White. The AEW World Champion wrote:

"Let’s fu*king go."

Here is the post:

Jay White is not the only star vying for the company's top prize. Over the past few months, stars like Samoa Joe, Wardlow, and Bryan Danielson have also expressed their world championship aspirations.

Along with the World title, MJF also holds the ROH Tag Team Titles alongside Adam Cole, who is on the sidelines due to injury. The People's Scumbag will defend the tag team championships against the Gunns at Full Gear.

Tony Khan says MJF has become a locker-room leader in AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2019, is one of the fastest-growing stars in the business. The 27-year-old star recently received praise from the CEO of All Elite Wrestling.

During the media briefing before the Full Gear pay-per-view, Tony Khan shared his take on the Devil's growth in the ring and as an individual. Calling MJF one of the biggest homegrown talents, Khan said the AEW Champion will be talked about for years to come.

"He [MJF] has also changed a lot behind the scenes as well, not only is MJF one of our great homegrown stars, a prodigious and indelible wrestling talent that we want here. He'll be someone that people talk about for a long time," Tony Khan said.

