"MJF is WISHING to wrestle him!" - Fans erupt with calls for who should be major AEW star's first match in almost 8 months

The Twitterverse is apparently full of ideas on who should be the opponent of a returning AEW star.

The star in question is Adam Cole.

The former NXT Champion had previously been away from the Jacksonville-based Promotion for an extended period of time. The reason for his absence was a concussion he sustained during a four-way match at the Forbidden Door event last year. While he made one appearance afterward alongside ReDRagon, he was not cleared for wrestling.

The Panama City Playboy returned to the promotion in January this year after being cleared to be back in action. His emphatic promo upon return saw him declaring that he was ready to make it all the way to the top. However, his next opponent remains a mystery for now.

Fans have already started speculating about his upcoming run. Here are some of the tweets:

MMR @muhilrash @AEWonTV Somoa joe let them finish off their rivalry from nxt @AEWonTV Somoa joe let them finish off their rivalry from nxt

irishoutlaw1313 @Leeland1313 @AEWonTV Samoa Joe for the tnt title in which AC takes @AEWonTV Samoa Joe for the tnt title in which AC takes

Justin Romero @TheBlizzMan @AEWonTV Kenny Omega. The story has yet to be finished there. Never forget this man came back from the fuckin’ dead! @AEWonTV Kenny Omega. The story has yet to be finished there. Never forget this man came back from the fuckin’ dead!

Hunter @Hunter89022376 @AEWonTV Would love to see him take out Tony Khan @AEWonTV Would love to see him take out Tony Khan

The AEW star has previously revealed the reason behind his departure from WWE

While Adam Cole had a great run at the Stamford-based promotion, he ultimately decided to jump ship to Tony Khan's roster in late 2021.

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, the Panama City Playboy talked about how much he learned during his time in WWE. He also listed the reasons behind his decision to depart his former company.

"I had a wonderful experience working in NXT with Triple H and Shawn Micheals," Cole said. "I learned so much from them and it was an absolute joy to be there. All the coaches, everyone. I learned a lot being there and grew as a performer. And then looking at AEW, once again, Britt being there was a huge factor, my friends being there was a huge factor, the audience being so rabid and so wild. Every single week looked so exciting and [it was] something I wanted to be involved in." [H/T: itrwrestling]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

"It'll be good for All Elite Wrestling, and it'll be good for Adam Cole."



🤔 #AEWDynamite Adam Cole on who he'll be facing for his return to the ring:"It'll be good for All Elite Wrestling, and it'll be good for Adam Cole." Adam Cole on who he'll be facing for his return to the ring:"It'll be good for All Elite Wrestling, and it'll be good for Adam Cole."🤔 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/QdjZ2fUR5R

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Adam Cole in AEW.

Who do you want to see Adam Cole face next in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes