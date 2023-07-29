More backstage drama! An 'AEW Original' allegedly involved in another messy incident

AEW star Britt Baker has been name dropped by a prominent wrestling pundit as the fallout from LuFisto’s twitter comments continue.
LuFisto, a wrestler on the independent scene said this on Twitter:
"It's cute how people blame booking for a bad women's division. Talent with too much power; talent denigrating each other; talent trash-talking potential employees so they never get in as soon as they walk in… It starts here. The one you called FN French Canadian a**hole."
While she has not name dropped anyone, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful shed some light on what is going on behind the scenes in AEW and said:
"Yes, there is truth to it. There is somebody that tried to hold her (LuFisto) down, that talked trash about her. There’s a lot of trash talking within that locker room. It’s something that I’ve constantly heard about over the last couple of years. I can’t point fingers and say who. A lot of people pointed the finger at Britt and said, 'You talked trash about Thunder Rosa.' Listen, there’s a lot of it that goes on there."
He then said:
"I will say this about Britt – Britt experienced some stuff that nobody should ever have to go through, and I understand why she’s got her guard up in that sense. But the LuFisto thing – LuFisto, among people that work with her and have worked with her, she just holds some of the highest respect. And there was a not-so-good situation that I am of the belief emerged from a ton of miscommunication that didn’t help her out when she came in there."
"Because it was supposed to be for a lot more than what she was brought in and ended up doing. At least as it was relayed to me and relayed to her, and I mean this from the April show last year where she worked Dark (Elevation), she worked like a three-minute six-woman tag."
He then followed up by saying:
"There had been people that I talked to that claimed they were going to be looking at her as a potential coach, and then when I followed up and said, ‘Oh, what happened there?’, they’re like, ‘I don’t know’, and then I was told no meeting happened, anything like that." [H/T Wrestletalk]
Neither Britt Baker or anyone from AEW have commented on LuFisto’s tweet and it remains to be seen if anyone will ever respond.
Britt Baker was involved in a botch with Taya Valkyrie at AEW Dynamite
Britt Baker and Taya Valkyrie squared off against each other at AEW Dynamite and the match, according to many fans, had a lot of botches.
One of the most notable ones took place when Taya lifted the former AEW Women’s Champion for a ‘Road to Valhalla’ only to not execute it properly, which prompted a lot of backlash from the fans.
The two women let the botch pass and continued to finish the match, which Baker won via a submission.
Taya Valkyrie was on the receiving end of a lot of hate from the fans for her involvement in the botch, but the wrestling fraternity came to her defense and had her back amidst all the hateful comments.