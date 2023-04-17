"More entertaining than the Bloodline" - Fans excited at the prospect of former WWE World Champions reuniting in AEW after 2 years

The Bloodline is one of the biggest factions in WWE. The members of the stable headlined both nights of WrestleMania 39, and they are arguably the most must-see faction in wrestling right now. However, fans feel they could be rivaled if Edge and Christian Cage reunited in AEW.

Edge and Christian are former WWE World Heavyweight Champions, and their story goes back almost 25 years. The duo's first televised tag team match came at WWF Sunday Night Heat when The Brood's Christian, Edge, and Gangrel defeated The Oddities (Giant Silva, Golga, and Kurrgan).

Unfortunately, both had to retire early due to injuries. The Rated-R Superstar made his return in 2020 at the Royal Rumble. At the same event the following year, Captain Charisma returned to WWE.

However, Christian joined AEW shortly after. With rumors circulating that Edge could be retiring from the Stamford-based company soon, fans have wondered if the 2021 Royal Rumble winner could show up in Tony Khan's company.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/is-edge-retiri… Do y’all think Edge could go to AEW to be with Christian one last time? Do y’all think Edge could go to AEW to be with Christian one last time? wrestlelamia.co.uk/is-edge-retiri… https://t.co/TU7DVtI33u

Reek @reekcan @wrestlelamia he should do what his little heart desires @wrestlelamia he should do what his little heart desires

BklynBryan @JoeCool212 @wrestlelamia Maybe for a one off. Could do a match or 2 then retire. @wrestlelamia Maybe for a one off. Could do a match or 2 then retire.

Mika @UtdMika @wrestlelamia Actually yes. If I'm being truly truly honest after the Mania main event. He's been underwhelming, i think a change of scenery would be phenomenal but if he stays i wouldn't mind it either, he's still got 1 more world title reign in him i genuinely believe that @wrestlelamia Actually yes. If I'm being truly truly honest after the Mania main event. He's been underwhelming, i think a change of scenery would be phenomenal but if he stays i wouldn't mind it either, he's still got 1 more world title reign in him i genuinely believe that

bill @billco1227 @wrestlelamia Definitely and it would be Awesome @wrestlelamia Definitely and it would be Awesome 🔥

Grumpy Old Gamer 🎮〓〓🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KernowGeordie @wrestlelamia FTR have been treat well in AEW, so has Christian Cage. So they could all say to Adam Copeland how it's worth a shot, even if it's for a few matches. TK gets a lot of criticism but seems to do better with booking older talent, Sting another example. @wrestlelamia FTR have been treat well in AEW, so has Christian Cage. So they could all say to Adam Copeland how it's worth a shot, even if it's for a few matches. TK gets a lot of criticism but seems to do better with booking older talent, Sting another example.

Chris Herman @ChermanJags

Adam & Christian vs FTR

Adam & Christian vs Hardy Boyz

Adam vs Punk

Adam vs MJF

Adam vs Jericho

Adam & Christian & Gangrel vs House of Black @wrestlelamia Yes.Adam & Christian vs FTRAdam & Christian vs Hardy BoyzAdam vs PunkAdam vs MJFAdam vs JerichoAdam & Christian & Gangrel vs House of Black @wrestlelamia Yes.Adam & Christian vs FTRAdam & Christian vs Hardy BoyzAdam vs PunkAdam vs MJFAdam vs Jericho Adam & Christian & Gangrel vs House of Black

Lasting @Yisx @wrestlelamia I’m down to see that Vs Hardy Boyz @wrestlelamia I’m down to see that Vs Hardy Boyz

WOLFPACKSWIIFT🐺🔥#FAST10 @Swiiftfox7 @wrestlelamia Yeah I could honestly see it happening @wrestlelamia Yeah I could honestly see it happening

Julio Cantu @juliocantu24 @wrestlelamia I would like to see Edge and Christian team up one last time and have one more run as tag team champions. @wrestlelamia I would like to see Edge and Christian team up one last time and have one more run as tag team champions.

Jim Cornette commented on if Edge should have joined AEW instead of returning to WWE

Considering the fact that the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Jon Moxley picked AEW over WWE, it was not out of the realm of possibility that Tony Khan could convince Edge to join his company.

However, Jim Cornette believes the Ultimate Opportunist made the right choice.

"You’re talking about a guy who retired for 10 years because of a serious neck surgery and now you want to put him in that environment where there is no control, no quality check, no limiter or governor on these f***ing young guys that think they can do everything?" [From 01:03 – 01:18]

Cornette continued, stating that he believes that the former World Heavyweight Champion is maximizing his limited time left in the wrestling business by working for the biggest wrestling company in the world:

"He [Edge] would have been choosing a smaller platform to do the limited amount of wrestling that he has left, instead of the biggest company in the world where he’d spent almost his entire career. I don’t see that being a decision at all." [From 02:30 – 02:44]

Edge and Christian running it back for one last run would be a great nostalgia act for fans to sink their teeth into. It remains to be seen if it will happen or not.

