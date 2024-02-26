"Mox is coming home," "Seth watches AEW" - Fans erupt as Seth Rollins uses Jon Moxley's line to mock CM Punk

WWE and AEW fans are reacting after Seth Rollins used a line from Jon Moxley to mock CM Punk this weekend.

The current WWE World Heavyweight Champion was in Australia this weekend for the Elimination Chamber premium live event. While speaking to Wrestle Radio Australia, The Visionary discussed Punk's current injury situation, and how it is preventing him from securing a WrestleMania 40 match. Rollins borrowed a line from AEW's Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose of WWE), saying the former Second City Saints member has a "fragile mind, fragile body, fragile ego."

Punk still has not responded publicly to Rollins as of this writing. However, social media is full of reactions, from both ends of the spectrum. Some believe this is a sign Moxley is leaving AEW to go back to WWE, while others are taking this as a confirmation of Rollins watching the competition. Many fans are also looking at what this might mean for Punk vs. Rollins in the future.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Seth Rollins using a Jon Moxley line to insult CM Punk:

Former AEW Champion CM Punk issues WWE Elimination Chamber message

WWE returned to Australia this weekend for the first time since 2018 to run the successful Elimination Chamber premium live event from Perth.

CM Punk was originally scheduled to be on duty for the Elimination Chamber event, but he is out of action with injuries and will likely miss several more months.

The former Second City Saints member took to his Instagram Stories shortly before Elimination Chamber and issued a message to the WWE Universe.

"Had a rough day mentally today. My heart and spirit are in Perth. Just a hard day staying positive and nobody wishes I was there performing for the fans more than me. Enjoy the show, appreciate you all," he wrote.

It was reported by the Wrestling Observer that Punk was penciled in to win the Men's Elimination Chamber, going on to then face Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Drew McIntyre ended up winning the match and will now officially challenge Rollins for his title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What do you think of CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins? Would you like to see Jon Moxley return to WWE or stay in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!