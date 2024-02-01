"Mox gets busted open within the first 60 seconds" - Fans make bold prediction for upcoming AEW match

Fans have shared their predictions for a greatly-anticipated upcoming AEW match.

The upcoming episode of Dynamite features a stacked card of matches, including Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie. Furthermore, Hangman Adam Page will face Moghul Embassy's Toa Liona in a Dealer's Choice match, and his rival Swerve Strickland will take on a mystery opponent selected by Page.

The card promises another heavily anticipated singles bout between former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club. The official X handle of AEW posted images of Jeff Hardy and Jon Moxley to promote their first-time one-on-one match on the January 31 edition of Dynamite, asking fans to share their thoughts on the outcome of the contest.

Responses to the post from fans were various, ranging from criticisms of the lack of build for the match, predictions based on repetitive tropes such as Moxley bleeding in the match, opinions regarding Hardy's abilities to push through the match, and even comments on the low attendance figures for the show.

Kevin Nash claims AEW star Jeff Hardy can't go anymore after his match on Dynamite

WWE legend Kevin Nash made headlines recently when he stated that top AEW star Jeff Hardy can not compete at the same level as he used to.

The Charismatic Enigma debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in March 2022 to rescue and reunite with his brother Matt. On the recent January 24, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, Hardy wrestled Swerve Strickland in a losing effort.

Commenting on Hardy's recent performances, Kevin Nash shared the opinion that Hardy may have lost his in-ring edge, singling out his punches specifically as his subject of criticism:

“Jeff just can't go anymore. But it's just, when you throw punches and they just absolutely look like two sixth-grade girls, like fighting in the hallway, it's just it's hard not to know that you're watching just really bad fake wrestling. No if you see the punches, it's just like if you sell them you look like a fool. I mean the punches are so bad. They've always been bad, but I mean, these are just, I don't know.” [19:30 - 20:27]

Hardy will square off against Jon Moxley in the upcoming episode of Dynamite. He is also a member of the Brethren alongside Matt Hardy and Mark Briscoe. The trio had its first match against Kip Sabian and Butcher and the Blade on the first Rampage of the year.

Can Jeff Hardy overcome Jon Moxley on Dynamite? Please let us know your thoughts below!

