"Mox did it for the Shield," "Jon saw his brothers slacking" - Fans rejoice as the AEW star makes history

Jon Moxley recently made history, and AEW fans can't help but rejoice at the feat of the former world champion.

The Purveyor of Violence had a match against Tetsuya Naito at NJPW's Windy City Riot, which took place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on April 12. He defeated his opponent to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

With his incredible win at the NJPW event, Moxley became the first wrestler to win the world titles in WWE, AEW, and NJPW. His title win came just a few days after his former Shield partner, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, lost their respective titles at WrestleMania XL.

The wrestling universe reacted to his championship win on X/Twitter. The fans were delighted to see the former WWE superstar become the new IWGP World Champion.

AEW honcho Tony Khan congratulates Jon Moxley following his title win

After Jon Moxley's victory at Windy City Riot, Tony Khan had a few words of appraisal for the new IWGP World Champion. The AEW honcho congratulated Moxley on his recent victory with a post on X.

''Congratulations to @JonMoxley, the new @njpw1972 IWGP World Heavyweight Champion! Mox won the title tonight + made history in the same city, Chicago, and same arena, @WintrustArena, where he won his first ever @AEW Championship. Congratulations @njpwglobal on a great show tonight!" he wrote.

Other pro wrestling stars, including Matt Hardy, congratulated the former Lunatic Fringe after his title win.

"Congratulations Mox!" Hardy tweeted on X.

Moxley became All Elite in May 2019 and started appearing in New Japan Pro Wrestling in the same year. Apart from working under the Jacksonville-based promotion and NJPW banner, the former WWE Champion also plies his trade in the independent circuit.

He is set to return to a popular promotion next month. Wrestling REVOLVER recently updated fans that the former WWE star will return to the promotion on its May 17 show in Dayton, Ohio.

