"Moxley still bitter at being the third best member of Shield" - Fans erupt after AEW star seemingly takes a brutal dig at WWE

Fan reactions have been pouring in since top AEW star Jon Moxley took a major shot at WWE.

Moxley arrived at the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019, debuting in the company's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. He has had a dominant run in AEW, boasting a stellar win/loss record and multiple reigns as World Champion.

In 2022, Ohio-born Moxley joined forces with Bryan Danielson and their mentor, William Regal, to form the Blackpool Combat Club. The stable would eventually go on to add Wheeler Yuta and former WWE US Champion Claudio Castagnoli to its ranks. The BCC has been involved in top storylines against the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Elite. The faction has cultivated a reputation for the sheer intensity and impressive in-ring skills of its members.

On the January 31st, 2024 episode of Dynamite, the Purveyor of Violence defeated Jeff Hardy in their first singles matchup. Following the match, Moxley was attacked by talent from CMLL, namely Mistico, Hechicero, Mascara Dorada 2.0, and Volador Jr, in response to the 38-year-old confronting them in a ringside interaction.

An X user shared a clip from a backstage interview in which Moxley sent a warning to the CMLL wrestlers while also taking a dig at WWE. The Ace of the World called out WWE's current style and compared it to AEW's, which he deemed far superior. He also highlighted the elite status and credentials of the BCC, which has been a star attraction for AEW.

Jon Moxley hints at Kazuchika Okada's AEW debut

AEW has built a reputation as one of the leading wrestling promotions in the world. The company has developed a stacked roster by signing top stars from all across the globe. One such talent who might make his AEW debut soon is Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker finished up his 17-year run with NJPW in January 2024. Okada is one of the hottest free agents in the industry and is weighing his options between AEW, WWE, and even TNA. A recent tease from Jon Moxley seems to suggest that Okada may be headed for Tony Khan's promotion.

After his victory over Jeff Hardy on the latest episode of Dynamite, Moxley was seen making the "money fingers" gesture while posing on the turnbuckle. Many believe that this could be a reference to Okada, whose entrance theme begins with the sound of coins dropping and whose presentation often features imagery of money.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will become All Elite soon.

How would you like Kazuchika Okada to make his All Elite Wrestling debut? Let us know in the comments below!

