"Mr 2 Moves of Doom is now all elite," "I’m done with AEW" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan hints at signing former WWE Superstar

The wrestling world is worried after Tony Khan teased a former WWE Superstar will be AEW's latest signing. The star in question is multi-time World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg.

During the post-show media scrum after AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view last night, the promotion's president was asked about the possibility of the former Universal Champion becoming All Elite.

Khan replied by saying that he has a good relationship with him:

"Yeah, I have talked to Bill. It wouldn’t be that unusual. I’ve talked to Bill when he’s not been under contract at times, and I have a good relationship with Bill. So I have had a good conversation with him, but I’ve had a lot of great conversations with Bill... We have a lot in common and we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a really good relationship with Bill," Tony Khan said.

Following the media scrum, fans were convinced that Goldberg's AEW signing was imminent. However, most people were not too happy about the possibility as people advised Khan not to sign him.

James Baldanzi @mrjimbo1061 @WrestlePurists Tony the Con Man Kahn thinks signing former WWE wrestlers and over 50 year old going to put them on top, he’s totally wrong. @WrestlePurists Tony the Con Man Kahn thinks signing former WWE wrestlers and over 50 year old going to put them on top, he’s totally wrong.

Some were thrilled about the news and suggested that he could show up to face his former rivals, WWE Legends, or be the one to take out top AEW champions.

Juan Rose @Ender1787 @nodqdotcom I really hope he does sign him and make him AEW champion. He spears MJF and defeats him in 6 seconds @nodqdotcom I really hope he does sign him and make him AEW champion. He spears MJF and defeats him in 6 seconds

It is to be noted that earlier this month, wrestling veteran Rick Bassman claimed that he was in talks with the WWE Hall of Famer and that they are in talks for a 'Goldberg Retirement Tour.' He also mentioned that Sting would be a part of it.

Tony Khan has always been 'open' to signing former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg

A couple of months ago, the AEW president was interviewed by Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune.

During this, Khan entertained the possibility of multiple free agents signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He mentioned that he was open to the idea of working with Mercedes Monè (FKA Sasha Banks) and Goldberg.

"He's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. Certainly, it's a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that and it is interesting," Khan said. [H/T - Fightful]

During the Double or Nothing Post-show media scrum, the new AEW Women's Champion, Toni Storm, also teased the idea of wrestling Mercedes Monè.

Would you like to see the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion become All Elite? Let us know in the comments section below.

