"Much like Sami in The Bloodline" - Fans believe potential break up of recently formed team will be a "massive missed opportunity"

MJF and Adam Cole’s unlikely alliance has many shades of what happened between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn. In both instances, one didn’t trust the other but went on to form a fruitful partnership regardless.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that MJF & Cole’s “Better than you Bay Bay” shirts have sold more numbers than any AEW t-shirt in 2023, and that had fans talking about what was eventually going to happen in the future.

A lot of fans are under the impression that very soon, either Adam Cole or MJF will betray the other as they were in a feud involving the AEW World Heavyweight Title, and according to them, it will be similar to how The Bloodline and Sami Zayn parted ways.

Fans took to Twitter and gave their thoughts on what the future might hold for MJF and Cole, which is what they had to say.

The Bloodline and Sami Zayn were best for business

Sami Zayn and The Bloodline were among the best things to happen in WWE for a long time. What started as just an idea turned out to be one of the most interesting things on TV for the fans.

The story had a lot of twists and turns, but the best part about it was how it progressed and was a breath of fresh air as there was continuity at each turn. The way Sami Zayn went on to gain the trust of Roman Reigns to how he won over Jey Uso was cinematic, to say the least.

The way they split up was incredible, with Sami Zayn teaming up with Kevin Owens to finally dethrone The Usos as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39.

MJF and Adam Cole’s partnership might not be on the same level as The Bloodline, but it has the potential to be remarkable.

