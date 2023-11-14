Multiple AEW officials allegedly reached out to former WWE star after viral Jon Moxley video

A former WWE star has disclosed how multiple AEW officials allegedly contacted him after he shared a controversial video of Jon Moxley suffering a concussion mid-match.

The name in question is Stevie Richards. He posted a video on his YouTube channel after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2023, pointing out the spot where Jon Moxley suffered a concussion during his match against Rey Fenix. The former WWE star criticized the Jacksonville-based company's producers for giving the green light to the risky sequence.

The Tony Khan-led promotion eventually took Richards' video down. On the Cafe de Rene podcast, the 52-year-old detailed his alleged conversation with AEW agents.

"I'm not going to say who it is, but it was more than one, and there's not a ton of them, so you can guess. What they said to me was, it was universally like, the conversation was two men, 'Hey, call me, I want to talk and clear the air about this.' I make the call, we talk, it was literally the first minute or two, pleasantries, and then, I know we have to talk this out and see. Tell me where I was wrong and where I was right."

Richards added:

"'You were wrong in saying the blame is on the agents or producers. We try to tell these kids what to do and how to be safe, they don't listen, they can't be coached,' and then they went on for ten to 20 minutes telling me how I had no idea how right I was with the video. They're collecting checks, and who can blame them." [H/T Fightful]

The former WWE star expressed concern for AEW wrestlers after Jon Moxley's concussion

During the same chat, Stevie Richards made it clear that he didn't want AEW to go out of business. However, he worried about the safety of wrestlers such as Jon Moxley, who put their bodies at risk every week.

"For everybody out there, I don't want AEW to go out of business. I don't care about Tony Khan or his dad. They'll have money. I care about the people who have paid their dues and are producers. I care about the wrestlers and their safety, but I care about the people that I know who are producers and agents in the company. I want them to get paid for as long as possible." [H/T Fightful]

