"My confidence was at an all time low" - AEW star recalls being "out of shape" during match against Cody Rhodes

A veteran AEW star has issued a personal message to mark a milestone in his career. The former champion has just recalled a match he had with Cody Rhodes.

Dynamite was held at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 11, 2020. This was just the 23rd edition of the show. Then-Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes opened the show that night with an 11-minute victory over Ortiz.

The former Inner Circle member took to X today to reflect on the loss to Cody. Ortiz said he would never forget the match as he was out of shape and his confidence had hit rock bottom.

"This match I will always remember. I was physically out of shape. Not only did Cody whip my ass. My confidence was at an all time low. You gotta hit the bottom sometimes and say enough is enough! I made a vow that day to never feel like that again. It's never too late to change!" he wrote.

Rhodes' win over Ortiz led to a six-man match the following week. The March 17, 2020 edition of Dynamite saw Ortiz, Santana, and Jake Hager defeat Rhodes, Matt Jackson, and Hangman Page.

AEW to present Battle of The Belts X

The tenth edition of AEW Battle of The Belts will air live on Saturday, April 13, from the Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

BOTB X will air right after a live episode of Collision on TNT that night, which will air at the same venue. No matches have been announced for either show, but the stars advertised are FTR, Eddie Kingston, Julia Hart, Kris Statlander, and The Blackpool Combat Club, among others.

The pre-sale for Collision and BOTB X is running today and tomorrow via AEWtix.com. The general on-sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Battle of The Belts IX was held on January 13 in Norfolk, VA. The event opened with then-World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks retaining over Le Sex Gods. Julia Hart likewise retained the TBS Championship over Anna Jay, and then-International Champion Orange Cassidy retained over Preston Vance.

