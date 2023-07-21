"Need to leave AEW and return to take Roman belt away" - Fans want 37-year-old star to come back to WWE after 4 years

The wrestling world wants top AEW star Jon Moxley to show up in WWE after suffering a major loss at Blood & Guts.

This past Wednesday Night on the Blood & Guts special episode of Dynamite, the three-time AEW World Champion and his faction, the Blackpool Combat Club, lost against The Elite in the main event.

Following the loss, the wrestling universe began to wonder if Jon Moxley should leave All Elite Wrestling and return to WWE after four years.

It is to be noted that Jon Moxley's previous run in the Stamford-based Promotion was not as fruitful as he would have liked. He was unhappy with the creative direction his character was moving and thus did not renew his contract with the company. After that, he signed with AEW and has captured the top title in the company a total of three times.

With folks wanting him to return to the Stamford-based promotion, people also wondered if he could be the one to dethrone the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

There were a few who were confident that Moxley was staying in AEW.

"More like I need to leave aew and return to take roman belt away," a fan tweeted.

Fans were eager to see Jon Moxley show up in WWE once again

Some also believed that this was a major loss and thus, he needs to take a vacation and rest up.

"Jon Moxley was sitting there thinking to himself “Damn… I never got that vacation I was supposed to go on…”" a fan tweeted.

Fans demand that the former WWE Champion Jon Moxley goes on a vacation

Paul Heyman recalls the time Jon Moxley angered WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin

During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, Jon Moxley was once part of the Broken-Skull Sessions podcast hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin. Throughout the episode, there seemed to be some tension between the two stars.

It was heavily speculated the Blackpool Combat Club member had upset Austin with his nonchalant attitude.

While speaking in an interview with Inside The Ropes, Paul Heyman opened up about the incident. He revealed that the Hall of Famer was frustrated with Moxley. The Wiseman also stated that Austin would have come out at that time just so he could 'bi*** slap' the AEW star.

Recently, Disco Inferno, during an episode of the Keepin It 100 podcast, advised The Purveyor of Violence to be more disciplined on live television.

Would you like to see Jon Moxley return to the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

