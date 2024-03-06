"Needs to just be fired at this point," "Cut him from the roster" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan suspends top AEW star

Earlier today, news broke that Tony Khan and AEW have just suspended one of their top stars following unfortunate events during one of their matches. Fans reacted to the news, and many believed it was time for the promotion to let him go.

A few weeks ago, Sammy Guevera faced Jeff Hardy in a singles match on an episode of AEW Rampage. Upon attempting a Shooting Star Press, Hardy blocked this with his knees, but Guevara's feet landed squarely on his face, breaking his nose.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Sammy Guevara was suspended not due to the incident but for not following concussion protocol and hitting his finishing move to end the match, something that should never have happened in the first place.

Fans reacted to the news and most criticized Guevara. Seeing as this was not his first suspension, it disappointed fans, as they felt he could not hold himself back from getting into trouble.

Some fans wanted him to leave the promotion, with others suggesting he should go home and be a family man. Other fans clamored for disciplinary action to be given to the referee, as he did not call for the match to end as soon as the incident occurred.

Rob Van Dam gave his take on the incident involving AEW star Sammy Guevara

Being a high-flyer, Rob Van Dam (RVD) is very familiar with high-risk spots, as he has done them throughout his career.

A few weeks ago, on an episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast, he gave his take on the incident during Sammy Guevara and Jeff Hardy's match on AEW Rampage.

He fully understood that mistakes occur during a match, but for him, it was on the person who botched the move.

"That's why they call it a high-risk move. I'm not throwing shade on anybody because accidents happen. God knows I've potatoed people in my matches but that's on Sammy, completely. That's a high-risk move. When you f*** it up, it's on you," Rob Van Dam said.

As of now, the AEW star will be out indefinitely, and it remains to be seen if this incident has any repercussions for his career moving forward.

What are your takes on the suspension? Let us know in the comments section below.

