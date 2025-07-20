  • home icon
  New WWE signing was better off in AEW; Star's future questioned by Bill Apter (Exclusive)

New WWE signing was better off in AEW; Star's future questioned by Bill Apter (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 20, 2025 15:55 GMT
What is Triple H
What is Triple H's plan for a new WWE signing? (Image via WWE.com)

While a number of AEW stars have jumped ship to WWE, one particular name may have been better off in her previous company, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

The star talked about is Blake Monroe, previously known as Mariah May in AEW. One of her most impressive storylines had her feuding with Toni Storm, leading to her even winning the AEW Women's World Championship once. In Triple H's company, she currently performs on NXT and recently turned heel.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said he felt Blake worked better as a singles star. He also explained how staying in AEW might have been more beneficial for her.

also-read-trending Trending
"I think she is a better single player than a team player in storylines, and I think there is a lot more that AEW would have done with her and kept her at that really high position had she stayed there. I don't know how long it's going to take her to become in the main roster of WWE SmackDown or RAW, and at that point, you know, will she be that same compelling person she was in AEW?" [1:58 onwards]
youtube-cover
Bill Apter believes being in WWE NXT is a downgrade for Blake Monroe

According to Bill Apter, Blake Monroe had a much more prominent role in AEW before she jumped ship to Triple H's roster.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist explained that Blake was already at a main event level on Tony Khan's roster. He said:

"It's not an issue, well, yeah, it is. I mean I am wondering if she made a mistake leaving AEW. And I'll tell you why. They created this beautiful character of her emulating Marilyn Monroe. (...) The thing that I am surprised that is happening, I know it's early in her tenure there. Number 1 is that they brought her into NXT. When she was in AEW, she was main event quality. She goes into NXT, you're kinda on the same level as the rest of the roster in there." [0:57 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Blake in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

