“Newest member of the BCC” - Fans go berserk after rumors WWE legend held talks with AEW about possible signing

Fans want a former WWE veteran to sign with AEW and join Jon Moxley's faction. The star being discussed is Shelton Benjamin.

Many consider Shelton Benjamin's history to be filled with wasted potential. The 48-year-old had two stints with WWE before being released in 2023. He never got the push some feel he deserved and was even used as an enhancement talent from time to time in the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, reports of Shelton having discussions with AEW have surfaced. The reports noted that it was unclear whether he'll be a full-time talent – if he signs at all.

Fans have gone into a frenzy following the news. Some think that sporadic appearances – much like Ron Van Dam's infrequent matches for the promotion – could be ideal. However, some fans want him to join the Blackpool Combat Club. The faction currently features Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions :

Former WWE name praises Shelton Benjamin

Despite Shelton's lack of usage in WWE, his fellow stars knew he didn't lack any in-ring abilities.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, WWC star Adonis lauded the 48-year-old for his skills.

"He's amazing, man. Some of my peers have not aged a day, and you can put Shelton on that list, but you could also put Bobby Lashley on that list too. What's amazing about Shelton is I'm damn sure he's still got all that athletic ability too. He's just a mutant when it comes to that. His whole thing is ThunderCats [American media franchise], and it's not just a thing for him. He's a living, breathing ThunderCat," said Adonis.

It will be interesting to see how things work out for the former United States Champion.

Which matches would you want to watch if Shelton joins All Elite Wrestling? Let us know down below.

