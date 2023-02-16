Next AEW signing confirmed; Tony Khan makes massive announcement 

The AEW roster continues to grow every week. Tonight, following Dynamite, the promotion's CEO Tony Khan announced that ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe is officially a part of the roster.

Mark Briscoe has had a tough couple of weeks following the unfortunate passing of his brother, Jay Briscoe. Mark promised that he would continue to wrestle in honor of his late brother.

Briscoe made his Dynamite debut last month when he wrestled Jay Lethal on his brother's tribute episode. Briscoe won the match by hitting the J-Driller on Lethal.

The ROH World Tag Team Champion made his first appearance on Rampage last week in a backstage interview. Mark Sterling interfered, trying to recruit him.

Briscoe denied the offer. As he tried to lay hands with Sterling, one of his former rivals, Josh Woods, challenged him to a match. The match was made official for tonight's episode of Dynamite. Mark Briscoe remained undefeated on the promotion by quickly pinning Woods.

Following the match, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on Twitter that he had officially signed the ROH World Tag Team Champion to All Elite Wrestling.

"Mark Briscoe earned his second win on TBS on #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it's official: Mark Briscoe is All Elite! Congratulations @SussexCoChicken!," Tony Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan continues to grow his roster. Mark Briscoe is the first star to sign with All Elite Wrestling as a current champion from ROH.

