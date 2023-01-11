"Next month at AEW" - Wrestling fans convinced of Sami Zayn's possible departure amid rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia 

Rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia have given rise to a lot of speculation regarding Sami Zayn potentially jumping ship to AEW.

Vince McMahon's return to power in the sports entertainment giant has been followed by unconfirmed news about the brand itself being sold to Saudi Arabia. As expected, this has caused concern among fans, who are worried about what this means for the roster's future.

Sami Zayn has been in the spotlight of the discussions, considering that he is not allowed to participate in any sporting event in Saudi Arabia due to his Syrian ancestry. His friend, Kevin Owens, has also stayed away from the events in the Middle Eastern country.

Given Sami Zayn's foggy future, fans recently took to Twitter to speculate about his potential move to AEW. Here are some of the reactions.

Dorby Allen @DorbyAllen Sami Zayn when he finds out Saudi Arabia purchased the WWE Sami Zayn when he finds out Saudi Arabia purchased the WWE https://t.co/CROBdZ558J

Quaseem Alford @LORDKWAZZ @DorbyAllen I can see him going back to being El Generico. Or possibly doing like a split personality gimmick where he also goes unmasked under a new name since he can't use the Sami Zayn name @DorbyAllen I can see him going back to being El Generico. Or possibly doing like a split personality gimmick where he also goes unmasked under a new name since he can't use the Sami Zayn name

El Ramo @elramo7272 @DorbyAllen I’d love to see Sami go to AEW as Sami Uso - just for the laugh @DorbyAllen I’d love to see Sami go to AEW as Sami Uso - just for the laugh

Keisha @keishajo9 @DorbyAllen Nah. El generico is coming back from the dead. @DorbyAllen Nah. El generico is coming back from the dead.

Aaron 🇦🇺 @Aaron25AEW @DorbyAllen Everyone who's name isn't Charlotte or Austin Theory should go to AEW. @DorbyAllen Everyone who's name isn't Charlotte or Austin Theory should go to AEW.

Jupiter III-X @Jupiter_III_ @DorbyAllen This is going to be like half the WWE roster and all the female wrestlers @DorbyAllen This is going to be like half the WWE roster and all the female wrestlers

Diesel @DieselVEVO @DorbyAllen EL GENERICO VS MJF AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP @DorbyAllen EL GENERICO VS MJF AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

A Wrestling veteran recently commented on Sami Zayn potentially facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania

Despite Sami Zayn's popularity among fans, Disco Inferno believes that he would not be able to draw viewers if he faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

WWE has hinted at the potential of The Bloodline betraying Sami in recent weeks. On SmackDown last week, Reigns also vented his anger at Zayn for the pair's defeat against Kevin Owens and John Cena on December 30, 2022.

However, Disco Inferno recently explained on the Keepin' it 100 podcast why a Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania would be ill-advised.

"I will say this, the fans in the bubble, they can probably build to Sami vs. Roman but you need Roman against a bigger profile to sell because you're selling WrestleMania also to the people that haven't been watching the show regularly. Like WrestleMania comes around, the casual viewers go, 'Hey, let's go watch WrestleMania'. You know, like older fans. You need a more popular person to sell that show," said Disco Inferno.

It remains to be seen what Sami Zayn will do next in the coming weeks.

Do you think Sami Zayn should leave WWE for AEW in the future? Sound off in the comments below!

