Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks beats former WWE US Champion and AEW star to earn title shot at WrestleDream

The Young Bucks seem to be taking a break from the tag team division, as Nick Jackson is slated to challenge the AEW International Champion this Sunday at WrestleDream PPV.

Ever since the inception of AEW back in 2019, The Young Bucks, consisting of Matt and Nick Jackson, have been one of the key factors in the rise of the company. The Jackson brothers also happen to be the EVPs of the promotion, alongside the former World Champion, Kenny Omega.

As former multi-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks pretty much conquered the tag team division. Meanwhile, they seem to be shifting from the tag team division a bit, as Nick Jackson stepped inside the ring as a singles competitor after quite a long time.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Nick squared off against Brian Cage, and the former WWE US Champion, Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro). Nick Jackson ended up winning the three-way match in order to earn an AEW International title shot against Rey Fenix this Sunday at the WrestleDream PPV.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether Nick finally manages to capture a singles title after all that he accomplished as a tag team wrestler throughout his career.

