"No we don’t need him," "He just doesn’t fit" - Fans urge Tony Khan to NOT sign former WWE Champion to AEW

Tony Khan has signed several former WWE Champions to AEW like Jon Moxley, Cope, Bryan Danielson, and more. However, the fans don't want to see Khan sign Raj Dhesi (FKA Jinder Mahal) to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Jinder Mahal was shockingly released by WWE last year. The Modern Day Maharaja had a decent run in the promotion and is even a former WWE Champion. Many have been wondering what Dhesi's next move is and the former star recently made an interesting revelation.

During a recent interview on For the Love of Wrestling 2025, Raj Dhesi revealed that AEW has not reached out to him officially. Following his release, Dhesi has remained active in the independent wrestling scene.

The fans reacted to Raj's statement about not getting an offer from Tony Khan's promotion and claimed that he doesn't fit in All Elite Wrestling, and the promotion doesn't need him.

Several other fans also voiced their thoughts against the idea of Jinder Mahal signing with AEW. Some brought up the social media shots taken by Tony Khan and Jinder Mahal last year. Another fan stated All Elite Wrestling doesn't need Jinder and he could sign with TNA Wrestling instead.

"Didn’t Tony Khan complain that he was a loser of something." a fan tweeted.

"I mean he was taking shots at TK and Hook. Despite that, he's just not a good wrestler." another fan tweeted.

"thank god, aew doesn't need terrible wrestlers to join the promotion, go stink up the joint in tna." a fan tweeted.

Jinder Mahal addressed his release from WWE last year

Jinder Mahal has been released from WWE on two separate occasions. However, The Modern Day Maharaja understands the purpose behind his release.

In an interview with Sportskeeda last year, Jinder Mahal stated that it is what makes wrestling interesting and noted how he came back after his first release, so it could also happen again.

"It's business at the end of the day. Business evolves, things change, shakeups happen, management changes, talent changes, but that's what makes a business interesting right? Like that's what makes wrestling interesting. I got released before, I came back, maybe I will come back again. Who knows right? So all good, it's business at the end of the day. Business goes on, at the end of the day I am still a professional wrestler and that's the only thing that matters." [0:56 onwards]

We will have to wait and see what the future holds for Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi) in professional wrestling.

