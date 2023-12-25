"No… I never really talk to Hunter" - 53-year-old legend reveals why he is not signed with WWE anymore

WWE has carved some of the most amazing in-ring athletes of all time who have made a huge impact in the sports entertainment world. However, not all relationships last long between the top brass and the superstars, and the same can be said for a certain Hall of Famer.

The legend in question is Rob Van Dam. Mr. Monday Night made a legacy from his acrobatic style and impressive stint in ECW and WWE. Moreover, he won countless titles and accolades during his wrestling stint in the global juggernaut that eventually led to his becoming a part of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Despite so much success and being in the best shape of his life, Van Dam never managed to have a good communication relationship with either the CCO Triple H or former Chairman Vince McMahon. Furthermore, hopes of bridging that gap went out of the window following RVD's brief stint in their rival company, AEW.

The 53-year-old disclosed his own belief about not being in the company anymore on Marty Jannetty’s Party with Marty's podcast.

“No… I never really talk to Hunter. If I had that relationship with him where we talked, then maybe I would be there. I’m assuming that’s a big reason why I’m not there… Everyone can see I’m still in f*cking better shape than ever. I can work with a motherf*cker. If you ask me why I’m not there, I’d probably say relationships with the office but I don’t know.” [H/T No DQ]

Rob Van Dam could appear at WWE WrestleMania 40

Despite how he described his relationship with Triple H, there are chances that Rob Van Dam could still appear for their premier show, WrestleMania 40, taking place in Philadelphia, the same city where Van Dam's high popularity is due to his work in ECW.

Moreover, RVD himself stated on the same podcast that he is scheduled for an appearance in Philly during WrestleMania weekend, igniting the rumors even further.

"Allegedly I got booked for an appearance, and then allegedly that appearance was canceled when I showed up on an alleged competitor's TV program, and then allegedly I might be pre-booked — either way, I'm going to be there at WrestleCon!"

With his rich history in the city of brotherly love, there is a strong chance that RVD would be at WrestleMania 40, bringing nostalgic value to the already much highly anticipated card for WWE's biggest show.

