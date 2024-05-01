‘No one has been more benefited by All Out/All In drama’ - Fans react to WWE’s Drew McIntyre taunting the AEW incident 

Earlier today, Drew McIntyre fired another shot at CM Punk on social media, referencing a controversy from the Straight Edge Superstar's time with AEW. Fans reacted to this post and were entertained by the two superstars' endless banter.

The Chicago native had two controversial incidents during his stint with AEW that went viral: the Brawl-Out and the All-in incident. In both situations, he got physical with colleagues. Eventually, the second altercation led to his release from the company.

On Twitter, WWE posted a clip of CM Punk meeting up with a young fan who had a sign that read "CM POOP." He also ended up affixing his signature to her signature. Drew McIntyre replied to the post saying Punk was hurt, he was old, and he got bullied by children.

Drew was quoting CM Punk's words at the All Out media scrum, during which he fired shots at certain locker room members. His words during the scrum eventually reportedly became the reason for the Brawl Out incident with The Elite.

Fans noticed this and believed Drew benefited from the two incidents, as he had a lot of content to use as verbal shots against Punk.

"did bro just reword Punks word from the All Out media scrum," one fan wondered.

Other fans mentioned how Jack Perry and McIntyre could get along, seeing as they were not fans of the Voice of the Voiceless. For another user, this was proof that Drew was active on Twitter and was reading all the discourses about Punk. Another fan claimed that the former AEW World Champion may have to retaliate sooner.

"Jack Perry sends his regards." —Drew McIntyre," a fan remarked.

"Looks like CM Punk have to cut a pipe bomb promo regarding Drew McIntyre," another fan suggested.

"He really is on Twitter every day," said another.

Drew McIntyre wanted to be drafted on the same brand as CM Punk

Ahead of the WWE Draft, the Scottish Warrior had a unique reason for his brand of choice. He was fine with going anywhere as long as he was with CM Punk and Sheamus.

For a few months now, the two have been firing shot after shot against one another. Drew seems to have wanted to keep doing so.

"I don't care. As long as I get drafted to where CM Punk is, and maybe where Sheamus is so I can actually watch his back because the idiot needs to get his head screwed on right. Then... yeah. I don't care about anyone else's business, I just care about mine," he said.

At this point, this rivalry isn't boiling down, and with Punk potentially nearing a return, they could finally have their long-awaited grudge match.