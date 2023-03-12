"No one comes close to The Bloodline" - Fans react to claims about major AEW stars being better than Roman Reigns and The Usos

A recent claim about Roman Reigns' Bloodline being inferior to an AEW faction has the Twitterverse riled up.

While Roman Reigns was being pushed as a babyface for a significant period after The Shield's split, it wasn't until he embraced a heel persona that he gained prominence. Today, his Bloodline faction is considered one of the greatest stables in the pro wrestling community.

In AEW, Elite has managed to cement its status as one of the most proficient groups of in-ring performers. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were also the inaugural World Trios Champions in Tony Khan's company and once again secured the title upon their return.

A comparison between the two groups has always been a hot topic of discussion. However, Jake Roberts' recent comment that The Elite was better than The Bloodline has prompted fans to debate the statement on Twitter.

Aspect.. @El_Jyotnar7 @johnreport In wrestling he is right.. Elite are way better (Just in wrestling) but in storyline.. Storytelling.. Bringing out the emotions from the fans.. No one comes close to the bloodline. 🤷🏻‍♂️ @johnreport In wrestling he is right.. Elite are way better (Just in wrestling) but in storyline.. Storytelling.. Bringing out the emotions from the fans.. No one comes close to the bloodline. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Zach Buck @zbuck201 @johnreport He works for aew. Of course he is going to say that @johnreport He works for aew. Of course he is going to say that

Progs @Coog2 @johnreport I agree... Kenny Omega is 10x the wrestler Roman is at this point!!! Roman has never been the mist technical wrestler and age/part time status has gotten his stock to plummeted. @johnreport I agree... Kenny Omega is 10x the wrestler Roman is at this point!!! Roman has never been the mist technical wrestler and age/part time status has gotten his stock to plummeted.

denver 🔪 @denverwlr @johnreport he’s right and also the elite have done infinitely more for pro wrestling than the bloodline @johnreport he’s right and also the elite have done infinitely more for pro wrestling than the bloodline

As characters, the Elite has not done anything special for awhile 🤷‍♂️



It depends on taste. No wrong or rights answers. @johnreport As in-ring workers, yes. You can rely on them having the best or 2nd best match on any given card.As characters, the Elite has not done anything special for awhile 🤷‍♂️It depends on taste. No wrong or rights answers. @johnreport As in-ring workers, yes. You can rely on them having the best or 2nd best match on any given card.As characters, the Elite has not done anything special for awhile 🤷‍♂️It depends on taste. No wrong or rights answers.

Same way Booker T's opinions do not matter.



But if you ask me then I'll say Elite is better bcz Bloodline only been relevant for past few months.



Elite was gaining US fans interest even when they were in Japan. @johnreport WWE fans will say it's because he's collecting checks from AEW.Same way Booker T's opinions do not matter.But if you ask me then I'll say Elite is better bcz Bloodline only been relevant for past few months.Elite was gaining US fans interest even when they were in Japan. @johnreport WWE fans will say it's because he's collecting checks from AEW.Same way Booker T's opinions do not matter.But if you ask me then I'll say Elite is better bcz Bloodline only been relevant for past few months.Elite was gaining US fans interest even when they were in Japan.

Takeflightnation @takeflightunitd @johnreport talent wise yeah most def. they just dont have a story as good right now @johnreport talent wise yeah most def. they just dont have a story as good right now

Roman Reigns is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

While it is debatable whether The Elite is better than The Bloodline, The Tribal Chief certainly has a big test coming that may further cement his dominance.

Cody Rhodes will face The Bloodline leader at The Grandest Stage of Them All. While the task may seem complicated, The American Nightmare expressed his confidence heading into the bout during an interview with Out of Character.

"At some point somebody's gonna ask me why it's me to do the impossible, if I was able to do the impossible. And really honestly, how I look at everything in terms of my thing as a wrestler, my calling card as a wrestler, is I take things that people say cannot be done and I do them. And if you have any doubt about that, take a look at where I've been for the last, what is it now, been seven years."

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former AEW star heading into WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Kenny Omega's stable is better than Roman Reigns' faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

