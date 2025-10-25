“No one is safe now”- Fans can’t keep calm after former AEW Champion teases return after 2 months

AEW has a solid roster. The company consists of several former WWE stars and homegrown talents. It was founded in 2019 by Tony Khan and a few wrestlers, and they are now one of the leading wrestling promotions in the world. One of Tony Khan's most trusted names is former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland. The New Flavor joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He has achieved immense success in the company so far. Unfortunately, he is currently out of action due to injury-related issues. Nonetheless, it looks like he will return as a bigger and more dangerous competitor. Swerve Strickland recently shared a picture of his current bodyweight on X. He weighs a staggering 230.6 lbs now, and it looks like he has put on a lot of muscle mass.Fans reacted to the 35-year-old's post with excitement. They truly believe that he will return as an upgraded version of himself. Fans react to Strickland's personal update. (Images via Strickland's X handle) Fans react to Strickland's personal update. (Images via Strickland's X handle) Strickland's last match took place two months ago at Forbidden Door 2025, where he unsuccessfully challenged Kazuchika Okada for the Unified Championship. Only time will tell when he will make a comeback. AEW star Swerve Strickland names the new “Four Pillars” of All Elite Wrestling The original “Four Pillars” of AEW consisted of MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry. However, Strickland believes that there is a new foursome in town. In a recent conversation with Uncrowned, The New Flavor said that All Elite Wrestling's new “Four Pillars” are him, &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page, MJF, and Will Ospreay. &quot;Ospreay, Hangman, myself, MJF included. We are the definitions of this era and generation. We take pride in that work.&quot; said Strickland. [H/T: Uncrowned]Swerve Strickland will probably pursue the AEW World Championship when he returns. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.