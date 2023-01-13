"NO ONE saw that coming" - Twitter erupts to claims of popular AEW star being 'not even close' to Roman Reigns' former opponent

The Twitterverse recently exploded with arguments comparing Roman Reign's WWE opponent, Logan Paul, and AEW star Hook.

Hook recently received the "Rookie of the Year 2022" award from Pro Wrestling Illustrated, marking his rise to prominence in AEW. While he debuted in December 2020, it was only last year that he was featured regularly. The mix of agility and technical skills in-ring ensured that he was noticed, making him one of the stars to watch out for on the show.

Logan Paul also made some big moves in WWE last year. While he only had three matches in the Stamford-based Promotion, all of them were well-received by fans and critics alike. Furthermore, his bout against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel came as a surprise to many, owing to his unprecedented performance.

While many believe Hook deserves the PWI award, Shane Helms recently claimed that Logan Paul is a more fitting choice. This led to a number of comments on social media, as fans compared the two stars.

Joey Reyes @yoejana @ringsidenews_ Logan is more entertaining than Hook. Hook is the better wrestler hands down. But seeing Logan perform against Roman.... NO ONE saw that coming. @ringsidenews_ Logan is more entertaining than Hook. Hook is the better wrestler hands down. But seeing Logan perform against Roman.... NO ONE saw that coming.

profthamc @kris49946126 @ringsidenews_ He did tho, hook fought cheap acts most of his career as a rookie, Logan beat legends like Rey mysterio, and beat the miz in a high rated fight, then made a top title match in only his third match a better banger than most of reigns matches @ringsidenews_ He did tho, hook fought cheap acts most of his career as a rookie, Logan beat legends like Rey mysterio, and beat the miz in a high rated fight, then made a top title match in only his third match a better banger than most of reigns matches

Tommy Mullin @mad_dog_storm @ringsidenews_ You don’t want to hear this, but Logan Paul isn’t half the wrestler that Hook is. All Logan Paul got was that he was promoted by big money to draw a crowd. Yes he was trained to do some moves. They weren’t great. And one match doesn’t make a career. Hook wrestles every week. @ringsidenews_ You don’t want to hear this, but Logan Paul isn’t half the wrestler that Hook is. All Logan Paul got was that he was promoted by big money to draw a crowd. Yes he was trained to do some moves. They weren’t great. And one match doesn’t make a career. Hook wrestles every week.

surezy @ReVORGG



Hook has been ok but…Logan did more. @ringsidenews_ Well he did. 3 matches, more improved and most impressive celebrity performance of all time. He faced Roman Reigns in a match we all dreaded.Hook has been ok but…Logan did more. @ringsidenews_ Well he did. 3 matches, more improved and most impressive celebrity performance of all time. He faced Roman Reigns in a match we all dreaded. Hook has been ok but…Logan did more.

Orion5007 @Orion7862 @ringsidenews_ Better at what? Being busted at a big crypto scam or getting injured in a single match of play fighting? @ringsidenews_ Better at what? Being busted at a big crypto scam or getting injured in a single match of play fighting? 😂

Eddie Fernandez @EddieFe09645416 @ringsidenews_ Its true Logan did have a better year then hook bc Logan fought against top guys like roman and miz, also Mysterio while despite hook from having a title all of his opponents were mid - nobody's @ringsidenews_ Its true Logan did have a better year then hook bc Logan fought against top guys like roman and miz, also Mysterio while despite hook from having a title all of his opponents were mid - nobody's

It remains to be seen whether Logan Paul himself will weigh in on the argument soon.

Konnan recently commented on AEW star Hook's run in the Promotion

While Taz's son certainly has the potential to make it big in the pro-wrestling business, Konnan believes that he has been badly booked in AEW so far.

Although Hook has shown commendable skills in the ring, he has mostly faced jobbers in his fights. This has allowed him to build up an impressive undefeated streak similar ot TBS Champion Jade Cargill. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan praised his push, but condemned the lack of a big storyline.

"She [Jade Cargill] just keeps beating nobodies. It's like when they had HOOK last week beat that nobody. It's like, he gonna fight anybody with any name recognition? Okay you know you have pushed them, you've done a good job of pushing them. Now let's go," said Konnan. [From 0:25 to 0:43]

With Hook currently allied with Jungle Boy in a feud against the Firm, it remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming weeks.

Do you think Logan Paul deserves the 'Rookie of the Year' award more than Hook? Sound off in the comments below!

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes