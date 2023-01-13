"NO ONE saw that coming" - Twitter erupts to claims of popular AEW star being 'not even close' to Roman Reigns' former opponent

The Twitterverse recently exploded with arguments comparing Roman Reign's WWE opponent, Logan Paul, and AEW star Hook.
Hook recently received the "Rookie of the Year 2022" award from Pro Wrestling Illustrated, marking his rise to prominence in AEW. While he debuted in December 2020, it was only last year that he was featured regularly. The mix of agility and technical skills in-ring ensured that he was noticed, making him one of the stars to watch out for on the show.
Logan Paul also made some big moves in WWE last year. While he only had three matches in the Stamford-based Promotion, all of them were well-received by fans and critics alike. Furthermore, his bout against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel came as a surprise to many, owing to his unprecedented performance.
While many believe Hook deserves the PWI award, Shane Helms recently claimed that Logan Paul is a more fitting choice. This led to a number of comments on social media, as fans compared the two stars.
It remains to be seen whether Logan Paul himself will weigh in on the argument soon.
Konnan recently commented on AEW star Hook's run in the Promotion
While Taz's son certainly has the potential to make it big in the pro-wrestling business, Konnan believes that he has been badly booked in AEW so far.
Although Hook has shown commendable skills in the ring, he has mostly faced jobbers in his fights. This has allowed him to build up an impressive undefeated streak similar ot TBS Champion Jade Cargill. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan praised his push, but condemned the lack of a big storyline.
"She [Jade Cargill] just keeps beating nobodies. It's like when they had HOOK last week beat that nobody. It's like, he gonna fight anybody with any name recognition? Okay you know you have pushed them, you've done a good job of pushing them. Now let's go," said Konnan. [From 0:25 to 0:43]
With Hook currently allied with Jungle Boy in a feud against the Firm, it remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming weeks.
Do you think Logan Paul deserves the 'Rookie of the Year' award more than Hook? Sound off in the comments below!
Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.