"No more "Retirement Matches" like Ric Flair or Terry Funk" - Fans react as AEW veteran turns down the idea to step out of retirement

Wrestling fans on Twitter expressed their opinions as former WWE Superstar Taz quashed the rumors of his return to the ring at AEW All In.

After Jack Perry shockingly turned on HOOK at Forbidden Door II, many fans believed that Taz would come out of retirement to avenge his son. However, the AEW commentator has since shut down this idea, tweeting that he is "happily retired."

ECW legend Taz turned to a commentating role in 2002 and was even on the relaunched ECW brand. The star then had stints in TNA and returned to WWE in 2016 for a brief cameo.

Fans on Twitter reacted with mixed opinions to Taz's announcement. Some fans believe that HOOK can handle himself and doesn't need his father to fight his battles.

Others talked about retirement matches of legends like Ric Flair and Terry Funk, urging for a break from such traditions. Meanwhile, some fans were excited and wanted to see Taz's triumphant return to the ring.

Check out the reactions below:

Kevin S. Oshiro @kevin_oshiro @OfficialTAZ no more "Retirememt Matches" like Ric Flair or Terry Funk...

Konfident_Ike @KonfidentI 🏾 @OfficialTAZ We just want one Tazmission for old times sake

Matt Ryno @damion5tclaire @OfficialTAZ Most of us knew this. We would all love to see another Tazmission tho.

Pätrick Pätterson @ColoniaBone @OfficialTAZ Hook can also handle himself. He doesn't need Daddy fo his work.

Andrew Walsh @Razor3160 @OfficialTAZ One Tazplex is all I need Taz!

WCW veteran Konnan says Jungle Boy should team up with an AEW female star

WCW veteran Konnan suggested that Jack Perry should team up with female star Anna Jay. Anna, who is his real-life partner, should form a team with him that would get Perry heat from the audience, similar to Dominik Mysterio's situation in WWE.

On an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan suggested two options for Jack Perry and Anna Jay.

"I have no clue why he [Jack Perry] is not coming out with his girlfriend [Anna Jay] because she is hot and they could do one of two things, they could do Elizabeth, Macho Man we treat her bad and he gets sick and she gets sympathy or they could do like Tay and Sammy [Guevara] you hate them so much you wanna slap both of them like Dom."

Check out the video below:

However, this week on Dynamite, Perry is set to face another ECW legend in Rob Van Dam. It remains to be seen how things will pan out for Perry, whose heel turn has fans raving about him. The former tag team champion could be turning a new leaf in his AEW career if he can take out the legendary Rob Van Dam.

Do you want to see Taz come out of retirement for one last match? Sound off in the comments section below.

