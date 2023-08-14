"No wonder Cody left," "Who runs company Punk or Tony" - Recent backstage events on Collision have egged fans on to slam AEW

Fans on social media have weighed in with their thoughts regarding the recent events that took place at AEW Collision this past week, and it's safe to say that people are not happy.

The August 12, 2023, edition of AEW Collision was certainly eventful, but mainly for what happened off-camera and behind the scenes. Firstly, the promo that CM Punk cut after the show went off the air took shots at Hangman Page, digging up the hatred Punk has for Page that dates back to their feud in May 2022.

On top of this, it was revealed that Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels, as well as Matt Hardy, weren't allowed in the arena and haven't been allowed at a number of Collision events for a few weeks even though the most recent show took place in Hardy's home state of North Carolina.

The fact that backstage drama is starting to take the limelight away from what's happening on TV has riled up AEW fans on social media, with a number of them being very unhappy about the situation.

CM Punk has reportedly felt remorse about his post-AEW Collision promo

It seems as if CM Punk certainly has a lot of unfinished business with Hangman Page over the feud the two men had in the lead-up to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2022.

However, it seems as if the recent off-air promo after AEW Collision has been blown out of proportion by people online as it has been reported by Nick Hausmen of 'Haus of Wrestling' that Punk actually feels bad about the promo as it didn't come across the way he originally intended.

The promo didn't have any excessive swearing, and it didn't even have anything that would be deemed as controversial as what Punk said about Hangman after All Out in 2022, so the fact that the backstage drama has reared its ugly head again must have gotten under Punk's skin.

Punk has previously made an agreement with The Young Bucks, who he infamously fought in the 'Brawl Out' incident, for the two parties to not say any negative comments about each other on the air, with the hopes that at one point they might be able to get along enough to eventually have a match.

