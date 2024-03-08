"Nobody liked him," "He earned his release" - Fans erupt as AEW suddenly removes former WWE name from its roster page

Fans on social media have reacted as a former WWE name is removed from AEW's official roster page. The name being discussed is Kevin Kelly.

Kevin Kelly is a prominent announcer and has worked with major promotions like ROH, NJPW, and WWE. He worked in the Stamford-based promotion from 1996 to 2003.

The former WWE name joined AEW on June 17, 2023, as a color commentator for Collision. However, recently, it was seen that he was rarely featured on the desk. A few days ago, he ranted on Twitter and stated that he had been sidelined by AEW from commentary. He also allegedly accused his fellow deskmate, Ian Riccaboni, of sabotaging his career.

Following the controversial tweets, it was noted that his profile from the official roster page has disappeared, and there has been no further announcement or explanation from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

Some users pointed out that this situation is similar to Yuka Sakazaki's sudden removal from the page. In February, Yuka was absent from the roster page. However, she was seen again on the page in just a few hours.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

AEW star Kevin Kelly explains why he is upset with Ian Riccaboni

Amidst his Twitter rant, the former WWE announcer commented on his animosity with his fellow commentator, Ian Riccaboni.

Kevin Kelly took to Twitter and revealed Ian made libelous comments towards him to damage his career.

"When you go out of your way to intentionally mischaracterize my raising awareness of the global horrors of child trafficking to a fringe conspiracy theory that everyone knows is bull***t in order to hurt my career and standing in the industry, that at the very least is libelous."

Check out his tweet here.

Expand Tweet

As of now, no official statement has been released from AEW. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran.

Do you think this is a glitch, or Kevin has been released from the company? Let us know your thoughts by clicking on the discuss button.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE