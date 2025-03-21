Non-AEW titleholder wants to fight at All In 2025

After hosting the previous two editions of its All In pay-per-view in England, AEW will air this year's event from Arlington, Texas. A resident of the Lone Star State himself, Dustin Rhodes, hopes to play a major part in the upcoming stadium show, as per his recent social media post.

All Elite Wrestling announced Arlington's Globe Life Field as the venue for All In 2025 in August last year. The Tony Khan-led company has been promoting the event for several months. This past December, it even hosted a press event to mark the start of ticket sales for the pay-per-view, featuring top stars, including Swerve Strickland, Mercedes Mone, Bryan Danielson, and Sting.

Recent All Elite programming continues to hype up All In Texas, with stars like Will Ospreay calling their shot to the main event, the much-anticipated July 12 show. AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes has lately been more active in AEW's sister promotion, ROH, as its World Tag Team Champion (alongside Sammy Guevara) and one-third of the World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. He has voiced his hope that the promotion will grant him a noteworthy moment on the pay-per-view card.

With @aew #AllInTexas approaching, I hope to have a big moment on this card. #TexasBornAndBred (...) Get your TIX and be a part of a historic and first ever Stadium show in the U.S. Come see me, the #LastOfMyKind , handing out a Texas A** Whoopin," wrote Dustin on X.

No matches have been announced for the event yet. Dustin, notably, last appeared on All Elite television last month, losing to MJF.

Dustin Rhodes reacted to Jon Moxley's brutal AEW Dynamite spot

Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship in a Street Fight against Adam Copeland this week on Dynamite. The Rated-R Superstar pushed The Purveyor of Violence to his limit in their Revolution 2025 rematch, committing various acts of brutality on each other. At one point, Cope even suplexed Moxley on his nail-embedded weapon, Spike, causing it to pierce through and stick to his back.

The spot described above - easily one of the gnarliest in Dynamite history - has divided the All Elite fanbase, with many enjoying it and others condemning it. Dustin Rhodes seems to belong to the former category, as he recently took to X/Twitter to voice his approval of the Spike spot.

"And yes, I thought the baseball bat with nails was cool af!!" wrote Dustin.

Unfortunately, this was not enough for Copeland to defeat Moxley. The Death Riders predictably interfered in the matchup. Despite FTR and Willow Nightingale arriving to even the odds, The Patriarchy's involvement eventually cost Cope against The One True King.

