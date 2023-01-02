"Not even if CM Punk returns to AEW?" - Twitter pokes fun at former world champion claiming he wasn't interested in signing with WWE

AEW star Kenny Omega recently made it clear that working in WWE never appealed to him. After hearing The Cleaner's comments, fans on Twitter poked fun at the Canadian star.

The Best Bout Machine is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time to have never stepped foot in a WWE ring. He was briefly with WWE's developmental territory Deep South Wrestling, but left in 2006 and never looked back.

In a recent interview with Monthly Puroresu, Omega spoke about how his brief stint in DSW discouraged him from wanting to continue with the Stamford-based company.

"It's sort of drilled into you, 'No, you're not your own person. You're our person! And we own you!'... My worry at that point was if this is what wrestling is... maybe this isn't what I fell in love with." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Fans took to social media to mock the AEW executive, claiming he was never good enough for the company.

Will Ospreay sent a stern message to AEW star Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is set to take on Will Ospreay for the IGWP United States Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The Englishman recently sent a stern message to the Cleaner mere days before their highly anticipated clash.

"I think that's the main part, I've been there and Kenny left when there wasn't a pandemic and obviously, he forgets to include all 2019 where all of our venues were sold out, everything was a complete and I was there for all of it New Japan Cup, G1, Junior Tag League, Super J Cup, all of our arenas were sold out and doing healthy houses when AEW was only just getting off the ground. But Kenny obviously came up in the golden ages [NJPW] when it was like red hot and everyone loved golden age Kenny Omega in New Japan Pro Wrestling even myself," said Ospreay. [From 2:08 to 3:06]

Will Ospreay has consistently been one of the best performers in the world over the last few years. Kenny Omega took a year off to recover from injuries and is back to his best in-ring shape. This match is likely to be one for the ages.

