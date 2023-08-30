"Not who I expected to replace Jey Uso","Main Event Uce replaced" - Fans erupt at the possibility of former WWE star returning to join the Bloodline

A cloud of uncertainty over the future of Jey Uso in WWE has been looming large for the past few weeks.

The 38-year-old star last wrestled at SummerSlam, in Detroit, when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Jey came close to ending the historic reign of The Tribal Chief, but a returning Jimmy ruined the night for his brother by costing him the match.

On the following SmackDown, Jimmy explained that he betrayed Jey because he didn't want his brother to become "egotistical a***ole" like Roman Reigns. His actions instigated Main Event Jey to clean house, laying out the entire Bloodline, before quitting WWE on SmackDown.

With Jey Uso being moved to the alumni section, the Bloodline storyline appears to have been seemingly put on the shelf. Wrestling fans on Twitter have since been mulling over the future of Jey Uso, and the faction, given that it's not certain that Jimmy Uso will reconcile with Roman Reigns.

Interestingly, some fans, in an amusing bit of booking, pitched the idea of CM Punk returning to WWE after almost nine years, to join The Bloodline. Like Jey Uso, The Second City Saint's future has been up in the air ever since his backstage altercation with Jack Perry moments before All In went on air this past weekend.

Following his successful title defense against Samoa Joe, a viral picture of CM Punk unwittingly making The Bloodline's signature hand gesture has been making the rounds on Twitter.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Jey Uso receives an offer to join top WWE stable

Reigning NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently offered Jey Uso an option to join The Judgment Day in WWE.

Speaking to the Bakers Bantering podcast, Mysterio asserted that the doors are open for the Main Event Uce to join their faction on RAW:

"Like I said, the doors will be open for Jey if he wants to come talk to us. I know he just lost his family. We're a family with open arms if you come to open arms with us. So, I think if Jey wants to come and talk to The Judgment Day, he's more than welcome to," Dominik said.

Nevertheless, Jey leaving WWE is part of a long-running angle with The Bloodline. Recent rumors have suggested that the company has been planning a brother vs. brother match between the Usos at WrestleMania next year.

