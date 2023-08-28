"Nothing wrong with some murder for the title in [Adam] Cole’s mind" - Fans react to nasty bump during the main event at AEW All In

During the main event of AEW All In, fans at Wembley Stadium witnessed a dangerous bump performed by Adam Cole on MJF that seemed scary, and fans on the internet presented their opinions on the same as well.

It can't be denied that AEW All In lived up to the hype or even exceeded the expectations of some fans for that matter. Every match from the zero hour to the main card turned out to be amazing, and 80k+ fans at the Wembley Stadium were losing their mind throughout the show, enjoying the wrestling.

Nevertheless, the main event, where MJF was slated to defend his AEW World Heavyweight Championship against his best friend, Adam Cole, was the most anticipated match on the show. Well, it turned out to be everything fans could expect from the main event of All In.

The back-and-forth encounter had all the drama and was a roller coaster ride from start to finish. It also featured some of the coolest spots that fans thoroughly enjoyed. Furthermore, Adam Cole delivered a dangerous-looking spot outside the ring, where he suplexed MJF's neck first onto the steel steps.

While the bump looked intense, it also had the danger involved, as the match could have been halted mid-way for the sake of injury. Thankfully, the match continued even after the spot, and MJF retained the world title in the end to close the show.

Meanwhile, fans are still re-watching the clip of the dangerous bump during the match, and the internet wrestling community seems worried about both competitors. Here is how the fans reacted:

MJF and Adam Cole are friends even after All In

Prior to the blockbuster main event, MJF and Adam Cole teamed up to take on Aussie Open for the ROH tag team title during the All In Zero Hour pre-show. It was also a banger match, where fans finally witnessed a Kangaroo kick from Maxwell before "Better than you Bay Bay" eventually captured the tag titles.

However, even after their tag title victory, fans had doubts that either one of them could turn on the other. During the main event, there was an interference from Cole's former best friend, Roderick Strong, to force him into cheating his way. Nonetheless, Maxwell and Cole hugged it out at the end of the show.

Only time will tell how far the friendship between "Better than you Bay Bay" goes after All In, or one of them is bound to turn on the other for the sake of the title.

