"Now bring in Sasha Banks," "Hell yeah!!! let's GOO!" - Tony Khan's latest AEW signing leaves fans in a frenzy on social media

In a surprising turn of events, fans were treated to the exciting news of British star Mariah May joining the AEW roster.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Mariah was introduced by RJ City, who praised her talent and potential. May then spoke briefly and expressed her excitement to be joining All Elite Wrestling. She said former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is a big reason she is on the All Elite promotion.

After this segment, Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm the signing, officially establishing Mariah May as the latest addition to his women's roster.

The 25-year-old English pro wrestler, known for her time with STARDOM in Japan, had a standout year, and her recent contract expiration led her way to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Mariah May's signing to All Elite Wrestling generated a buzz on Twitter amongst the fans, with many expressing their excitement about the impact she could make on the women's roster.

Many also praised AEW President Tony Khan for bringing in fresh talent to the promotion and are urging him to consider bringing in former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, also known as Mercedes Mone.

Overall, Mariah May signing with All Elite Wrestling has created excitement among the fans. It will be interesting to see what plans Tony Khan has for her.

WWE veteran says AEW President Tony Khan might be "under pressure"

Tony Khan's promotion has recently been experiencing some challenges, whether it's in terms of ratings or fan attendance. It just seems like things are not going in his direction.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the recent challenges the Jacksonville-based promotion is facing.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, he stated that Tony Khan might be under a lot of pressure due to the poor rating.

"Now, if they had probably situated this where it didn't have a lot of competition, it may have did 700- 750,000. It may have done 300,000 more people. But, I think Tony may be under pressure from the Network to turn a rating. And when you are under pressure buddy, I've been there, you say screw it, I'll throw this in there. Really (that's) what Tony Khan is doing, and has done, and he's had a few successes, but he is learning on the job. It's on-the-job training," Dutch Mantell said.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan handles the current challenges within his promotion, signaling the end of its initial honeymoon phase.

