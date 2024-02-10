"Now it got lost in the Cody-Rock stuff" - Fans react to AEW reportedly delaying a massive announcement

Fans on social media have shared their reaction to a new report suggesting that AEW delayed a massive announcement owing to recent controversies tied to a rival promotion.

Mercedes Mone is one of the most sought-after free agents in the wrestling world. The 32-year-old star made headlines when she walked out of WWE in 2022. Mone went on to have a very successful run in NJPW and its sister promotion, Stardom, after making her debut in the former promotion at Wrestlekingdom 17 in January 2023.

The former IWGP Women's Champion has reportedly already signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Tony Khan's recent announcement, revealing that AEW will return to the TD Garden on March 13, 2024, for an episode of Dynamite, lent further credence to those speculations.

The official X account of WrestlPurists recently shared a post detailing updates from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggesting that the former NXT Women's Champion signed with AEW a number of weeks ago.

The report also claims that the initial announcement regarding the deal between Mone and the company had been scheduled for earlier. However, it had been pushed back to prevent it from getting lost amidst news surrounding the explosive allegations against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

A number of fans shared their responses to the report from the Newsletter on X. The comments pointed to the likelihood of the announcement of Mone's signing potentially losing some of its hype due to the newly developing WWE storyline surrounding Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock en route to Wrestlemania 40.

Mercedes Mone's AEW debut might make Billie Starkz cry

Mercedes Mone is expected to debut in AEW imminently. All Elite Wrestling recently announced that the TD Garden in Boston, MA, will host a special episode of Dynamite, titled Big Business, on March 13, 2024. According to ROH talent Billie Starkz, Mone's arrival in Tony Khan's promotion might make her cry.

Given the event is taking place in Mercedes Mone's billed hometown, fans expect her to potentially make her first appearance in the promotion on the show. The event graphic even contains visual references to the former Smackdown Women's Champion in the form of dollar signs, which have long been associated with her gimmick.

Billie Starkz took to X to comment on Mone's impending arrival, stating that she would "ugly cry" if the rumors turned out to be accurate:

"I will ugly cry the entire time if yall are right #AEWDynamite," - wrote Starkz.

Check out the tweet below:

Starkz is currently involved in a program with Nyla Rose and ROH Women's World Champion, Athena.

Will Mercedes Mone debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business? Let us know your thoughts below!

