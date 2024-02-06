"Now that's a show The Rock needs saving," "LOL" - Fans react as AEW Rampage garners lowest ratings of 2024 

Tony Khan claimed that 2024 would be ''THE YEAR'' for AEW. But the company has had a rough start to the New Year. The latest edition of Rampage garnered the lowest rantings of 2024, and fans had something to say about it.

The February 2 edition of Rampage featured many top names like Ricky Starks, Willow Nightingale, Private Party, Top Flight, Big Bill, The Dark Order, and many more.

Despite being an action-packed event, it accumulated meager viewership ratings. The latest chapter of Rampage drew 314,000 viewers and 0.10 rating points, 18% lower than the previous edition. The corresponding numbers from last week were 382,000 and 0.13.

Fans took to X/Twitter to mock Tony Khan amid poor ratings for the recent edition of Rampage. The wrestling universe used sarcastic comments to make fun of the AEW President and CEO.

Expand Tweet

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Fans mock Tony Khan for lowest Rampage ratings

Several wrestlers made their debut on 02/02 AEW Rampage

Last week’s edition of Rampage featured multiple in-ring debuts. The stars were Hechicero, Mascara Dorada, and Volador Jr. from CMLL. In addition, Mistico made his comeback after two months.

They faced Angelo Parker, Christopher Daniels, Matt Menard, and Matt Sydal in an eight-man tag team match. The development came after CMLL attacked Jon Moxley following the latter's encounter with Jeff Hardy.

Angelo Parker, Christopher Daniels, Matt Menard, and Matt Sydal came to save Moxley, thereby setting up an eight-man tag team match with Moxley’s attackers. However, CMLL came out as victors after an intense battle.

The upcoming episode of Collision is promising to be an intriguing affair, as Bryan Danielson and Hechicero are all set to face each other in a thrilling singles match.

Did you enjoy watching the February 2 edition of Rampage? Let us know in the comments box below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE