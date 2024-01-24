"OH DOPE!!!" "YA LOVE TO SEE IT" - Fans erupt as Tony Khan announces former AEW champion's Dynamite singles return after 545 days

A former AEW Champion has finally returned to in-ring action after a one-and-a-half-year-long hiatus. The said champion will have her first singles match in Dynamite after 545 days. The superstar we're talking about here is former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

La Mera Mera injured her back in the middle of 2022. She was the champion before the unfortunate injury sidelined her, with her last Dynamite singles match coming on July 27, 2022, at Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen.

Thunder Rosa returned to the Jacksonville-based company in December 2023. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that La Mera Mera will wrestle her first singles match on Dynamite since her injury this week. Her opponent will be Red Velvet.

Fans flooded X/Twitter with exciting reactions to the matchup. A plethora of fans can't wait for the return of the talented star.

Expand Tweet

You can check the fans' reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Thunder Rosa's first singles match after her return was on AEW Collison

After being out for over a year, the former Women's Champion made her triumphant comeback on the December 16, 2023, edition of Collison. During the show, she saved Abadon, who was‌ attacked by TNT Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

In addition, she returned to the singles competition this month. On the January 20, 2024 edition of Collision, she defeated Queen Aminata. She is set to wrestle her first Dynamite singles match on the January 24 episode of Dynamite.

It remains to be seen how she will perform following her injury. It will also be interesting to see whether the star will get a renewed push for either the women's title or the TNT Championship on AEW programming.

Do you think La Mera Mera will win her Dynamite singles return match this Wednesday? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.