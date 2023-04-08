"Oh he’s coming back", "May be opted to dethrone Roman" - Top AEW star's Instagram story leaves fans buzzing on Twitter 

The wrestling world is convinced and simultaneously elated that one of the most popular AEW stars is heading back to WWE. The star in question is former world champion CM Punk.

The Second City Saint recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with his former manager Paul Heyman. It was in honor of the tenth anniversary of CM Punk wrestling The Undertaker.

Check out the Instagram story below:

CM Punk paying homage to The Undertaker and Paul Heyman

The Instagram story gained traction online as fans believed that the self-proclaimed Best in the World was hinting at a WWE return. They were certain that he was going to be the one to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

sydney @heeljey cm punk posting about his time in wwe?! oh he’s coming back cm punk posting about his time in wwe?! oh he’s coming back https://t.co/5QUdhSb3B9

Daddy Zayn @Zaynians22 @heeljey You shouldn't be happy about it. If he does end up coming back, Cody would be outshined right away by him. His stock would see a significant decline. Punk is absolutely loved by hardcore fans & may be opted to dethrone Roman then forget about Cody finishing his story. @heeljey You shouldn't be happy about it. If he does end up coming back, Cody would be outshined right away by him. His stock would see a significant decline. Punk is absolutely loved by hardcore fans & may be opted to dethrone Roman then forget about Cody finishing his story.

People also suggested that he should wrestle superstars such as Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes in his first match back to WWE.

Overlord Dan @OverlordDan @heeljey Punk Vs. Seth at Summer Slam and then Punk Vs. Cody Vs. Roman at Mania 40 @heeljey Punk Vs. Seth at Summer Slam and then Punk Vs. Cody Vs. Roman at Mania 40 🔥🔥

sydney @heeljey @OverlordDan punk vs seth would be good, bc seth does not like that man at all @OverlordDan punk vs seth would be good, bc seth does not like that man at all https://t.co/UCOIRx16Jp

Jordan @jordangloboy sydney @heeljey cm punk posting about his time in wwe?! oh he’s coming back cm punk posting about his time in wwe?! oh he’s coming back https://t.co/5QUdhSb3B9 cm punk vs cody rhodes wrestlemania 40 twitter.com/heeljey/status… cm punk vs cody rhodes wrestlemania 40 twitter.com/heeljey/status…

shadow @SHAD0W______ @heeljey CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 is gonna be one for the ages @heeljey CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 is gonna be one for the ages

The wrestling world reminisced upon CM Punk's 2013 run and felt that it was better than Roman Reigns' current title run.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Cm Punk was putting on bangers in 2013. Cm Punk was putting on bangers in 2013. 🔥 https://t.co/treB23qMQN

James Sheamus @whisper_frazier @AdamGoldberg28 Him and taker had the best match on the show @AdamGoldberg28 Him and taker had the best match on the show

CrippinBunny @BunnyCrippin @AdamGoldberg28 cm punk vs undertaker, cm punk vs cena, cm punk vs lesnar @AdamGoldberg28 cm punk vs undertaker, cm punk vs cena, cm punk vs lesnar

sethdawg @gofundseth @AdamGoldberg28 It’s insane the quality of Punk’s work in 2013 considering he was so unhappy and unmotivated @AdamGoldberg28 It’s insane the quality of Punk’s work in 2013 considering he was so unhappy and unmotivated

Some fans felt that it made more sense for him to return to AEW and that following his actions at last year's All Out pay-per-view, people in WWE were not interested in him anymore.

clinton foster @clintwilfoster @heeljey @MorganG39739682 There’s no way that company would let him come back, especially after what he did to the other company @heeljey @MorganG39739682 There’s no way that company would let him come back, especially after what he did to the other company

𝕲ö𝖐𝖘𝖊𝖑 🎗️🖤 @Gokseldurmz @heeljey WWE doesn't need Cm Punk right now and I think Cm Punk will never return. @heeljey WWE doesn't need Cm Punk right now and I think Cm Punk will never return.

Julia Pinkham @Pinkham_Artemis @heeljey Well they need him for All In. Maybe Elite vs FTR and Punk @heeljey Well they need him for All In. Maybe Elite vs FTR and Punk

MMR @muhilrash @heeljey I don't think anyone in WWE wants him back @heeljey I don't think anyone in WWE wants him back

Bryan Danielson seemingly took a shot at WWE RAW on AEW Dynamite

While the wrestling world is pondering over the idea of the two-time AEW World Champion returning to WWE, one of the company's former world champions, Bryan Danielson, seemingly took subtle shots at the Stamford-based promotion.

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW received a lot of backlash as people were upset with the quality of the show. There were several reports that Vince McMahon was back in charge, and the script was rewritten several times before the show went on air.

During a Blackpool Combat Club promo segment, former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson took a shot at WWE RAW. He claimed that All Elite Wrestling was the only wrestling show in America.

"From what I have seen this week, we are the only real professional wrestlers in all of d*** America tonight," Bryan Danielson said. [04:43 - 04:51]

QT Marshall also seemingly referenced WWE being bought by Endeavor during tonight's episode of Rampage.

It remains to be seen how the battle between AEW and WWE will shape up if CM Punk does return to his former stomping grounds.

