"Oh he’s coming back", "May be opted to dethrone Roman" - Top AEW star's Instagram story leaves fans buzzing on Twitter 

The wrestling world is convinced and simultaneously elated that one of the most popular AEW stars is heading back to WWE. The star in question is former world champion CM Punk.
The Second City Saint recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with his former manager Paul Heyman. It was in honor of the tenth anniversary of CM Punk wrestling The Undertaker.
Check out the Instagram story below:
The Instagram story gained traction online as fans believed that the self-proclaimed Best in the World was hinting at a WWE return. They were certain that he was going to be the one to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
People also suggested that he should wrestle superstars such as Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes in his first match back to WWE.
The wrestling world reminisced upon CM Punk's 2013 run and felt that it was better than Roman Reigns' current title run.
Some fans felt that it made more sense for him to return to AEW and that following his actions at last year's All Out pay-per-view, people in WWE were not interested in him anymore.
Bryan Danielson seemingly took a shot at WWE RAW on AEW Dynamite
While the wrestling world is pondering over the idea of the two-time AEW World Champion returning to WWE, one of the company's former world champions, Bryan Danielson, seemingly took subtle shots at the Stamford-based promotion.
This week's episode of Monday Night RAW received a lot of backlash as people were upset with the quality of the show. There were several reports that Vince McMahon was back in charge, and the script was rewritten several times before the show went on air.
During a Blackpool Combat Club promo segment, former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson took a shot at WWE RAW. He claimed that All Elite Wrestling was the only wrestling show in America.
"From what I have seen this week, we are the only real professional wrestlers in all of d*** America tonight," Bryan Danielson said. [04:43 - 04:51]
QT Marshall also seemingly referenced WWE being bought by Endeavor during tonight's episode of Rampage.
It remains to be seen how the battle between AEW and WWE will shape up if CM Punk does return to his former stomping grounds.