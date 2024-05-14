“Oh snap, you’re back?” - Fans in disbelief as 6 ft 2 in former WWE Superstar teases return after 12-year hiatus

A former WWE Superstar has hinted at making a return to the promotion after they were spotted at the venue for a recent show. Fans were surprised she was there and were excited about her potential return after more than a decade. This would be Gabbi Tuft (FKA Tyler Reks).

Tuft spent over four years with the Stamford-based promotion, teaming up with the likes of Curt Hawkins and making various appearances on NXT and the main roster. After leaving the company in 2012, she became inactive from wrestling, and in 2021, she publicly came out about her identity. She has since hinted at possibly signing with either AEW or WWE.

Almost a week ago, Gabbi Tuft posted a photo of herself being at the venue for NXT. She praised WWE for how great the facility was. Since the 6 ft 2 in star has been hinting at an in-ring return, her recent visit may not be a mere coincidence, which prompted various reactions from the fans.

Fans were surprised, as they did not expect her to be at the venue. Some fans took this as a sign that she could be back in the industry for good.

Other fans wished for her to return, as this would be her making history. It now remains to be seen if Triple H follows up on this and brings in the veteran to his division.

Gabbi Tuft addresses potentially making history in WWE

Back in December, Gabbi Tuft had a chance to talk about what could happen should she make a return to the Triple H-led company.

She first addressed a recent mishap backstage during one of her visits to the SmackDown tapings but claimed that she still had a great relationship with the team. Tuft talked about how she could be the first former male superstar to come back as part of another division.

"No. I’m not sure why they didn’t want me backstage or they wouldn’t let me backstage. WWE may have had reasons for production purposes or didn’t have the time to clarify what media I was interested in filming for my social media. I don’t have any answers to that. I have a good relationship with them… This is history though if I can step back in the ring, let alone a WWE ring. Former male superstar coming back as who I am right now, it’s history waiting to be written."

At this point, it remains to be seen whether Triple H or Tony Khan will begin negotiations for her return or whether another promotion will swoop in to sign her.

