"Oh she still works there?," "Get her and Britt Baker back on tv"- Fans go berserk after AEW wishes absent star on her birthday

AEW's official social media channel recently wished one of its long-absent talents on the occasion of her birthday. Fans are now reacting to the Tony Khan-led company seemingly acknowledging Kamille in the midst of her hiatus.After her contract with NWA expired in January last year, Kamille signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling reportedly the very next month, although she would not make her on-screen debut in the company until later in July, when she arrived as Mercedes Mone's new henchwoman by attacking Britt Baker. Although her AEW stint started off somewhat strongly, The Brickhouse was written off of the promotion's programming after she stood up to The CEO's mistreatment and left her employ in the aftermath of Full Gear 2024.The former NWA World Women's Champion has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling TV since a mysterious assailant laid her out backstage on Rampage last year. Tony Khan neglected to share any specific details or exact return timetable for Kamille when he was asked about her this past March. While the star is still on hiatus, AEW's X/Twitter channel recently wished Kamille on the occasion of her 33rd birthday.Fans have since logged on to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the Jacksonville-based promotion's social media handle referencing Kamille despite her absence from All Elite Wrestling. Several users urged AEW and Tony Khan to bring the North Carolina-native back on television as well as Britt Baker, who has been missing from programming herself. A couple of commenters also voiced their surprise upon finding out that the powerhouse was still with the company.Ten Count Steve @TenCountSteveLINKOh she still works there? Let Kamille free!Mr704 @NormbulanceLINKGet her and @RealBrittBaker back on tv!!!!Shutendoji @Shutendo64LINKThese Birthday posts are the only way I know who is still under an AEW contract.Lucien&amp;Nima⚡️ @Princedior71LINKThought she got firedLe_Kairos (AKA KairosObjective @inJest3) @LeKairos1LINKWell thus is a surprise.. The first acknowledgment of Kamille in a while.Despe before Dishonor @spookeydustLINKthere's entire companies back there in cateringKamille's last match in All Elite Wrestling saw her lose to Kris Statlander on Fright Night Dynamite.What Kamille has been up to during her AEW hiatusA report from earlier this year claimed that Kamille is not expected to be back in All Elite Wrestling for some time as she has been engaged with a non-wrestling television project. She has wrestled only two matches so far in 2025 - unsuccessfully competing in a #1 Contender's Battle Royal for the ICW World Heavyweight Championship in February, and more recently defeating Kasie Clay via DQ in a PWK Women's Championship bout in July.Screenshot from Kamille's match vs Kasie Clay at PWK Ladies Night [Image Credits: YouTube channel of Eric King]It remains to be seen when Kamille might appear again in All Elite Wrestling.