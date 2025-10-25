  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Oh she still works there?," "Get her and Britt Baker back on tv"- Fans go berserk after AEW wishes absent star on her birthday

"Oh she still works there?," "Get her and Britt Baker back on tv"- Fans go berserk after AEW wishes absent star on her birthday

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 25, 2025 15:32 GMT
Tony Khan (left) / Britt Baker (right) [Image Credits: AEW
Tony Khan (left) / Britt Baker (right) [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel, Baker's X profile]

AEW's official social media channel recently wished one of its long-absent talents on the occasion of her birthday. Fans are now reacting to the Tony Khan-led company seemingly acknowledging Kamille in the midst of her hiatus.

Ad

After her contract with NWA expired in January last year, Kamille signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling reportedly the very next month, although she would not make her on-screen debut in the company until later in July, when she arrived as Mercedes Mone's new henchwoman by attacking Britt Baker. Although her AEW stint started off somewhat strongly, The Brickhouse was written off of the promotion's programming after she stood up to The CEO's mistreatment and left her employ in the aftermath of Full Gear 2024.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former NWA World Women's Champion has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling TV since a mysterious assailant laid her out backstage on Rampage last year. Tony Khan neglected to share any specific details or exact return timetable for Kamille when he was asked about her this past March. While the star is still on hiatus, AEW's X/Twitter channel recently wished Kamille on the occasion of her 33rd birthday.

Ad
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Fans have since logged on to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the Jacksonville-based promotion's social media handle referencing Kamille despite her absence from All Elite Wrestling. Several users urged AEW and Tony Khan to bring the North Carolina-native back on television as well as Britt Baker, who has been missing from programming herself. A couple of commenters also voiced their surprise upon finding out that the powerhouse was still with the company.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Kamille's last match in All Elite Wrestling saw her lose to Kris Statlander on Fright Night Dynamite.

What Kamille has been up to during her AEW hiatus

A report from earlier this year claimed that Kamille is not expected to be back in All Elite Wrestling for some time as she has been engaged with a non-wrestling television project. She has wrestled only two matches so far in 2025 - unsuccessfully competing in a #1 Contender's Battle Royal for the ICW World Heavyweight Championship in February, and more recently defeating Kasie Clay via DQ in a PWK Women's Championship bout in July.

Ad
Screenshot from Kamille&#039;s match vs Kasie Clay at PWK Ladies Night [Image Credits: YouTube channel of Eric King]
Screenshot from Kamille's match vs Kasie Clay at PWK Ladies Night [Image Credits: YouTube channel of Eric King]

It remains to be seen when Kamille might appear again in All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications