"Omfg he still signed with AEW?" "Is he feuding with Punk?" - Fans react to former WWE Superstar's Dynamite return

The wrestling world speculates that the recent return of a former WWE Superstar's first feud should be against CM Punk. The star in question is former AEW TNT Champion Miro.

The Redeemer had been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion for nearly a year. His last match was back in September 2022 at the All Out pay-per-view.

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, the absent AEW star made a shocking return to the promotion. The God's Favorite Champion refused to speak and walked into Tony Khan's office.

His unexpected return got the wrestling world all riled up. They believe he should make a statement by feuding with another absent star.

The star is none other than the Second City Saint. It was previously reported that Punk was set to make his return soon. It is rumored to be on the debut of the Jacksonville-based promotion's new show Collision.

Thus people want to see Miro wrestle Punk on the brand-new show. Some even believed that for him to make an emphatic statement, God's Favorite Champion must defeat the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

Most fans were excited to see The Redeemer back on AEW TV. People seemingly doubted if he was still signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"MIRO IS BACK AND HE'S BARGED RIGHT INTO TK'S OFFICE. OH S**T," A fan tweeted.

Miro jokes about rumors that he and former WWE Superstar Lana have split

Recently, there was a rumor that The Redeemer and his wife Lana had broken up.

Before the former WWE United States Champion's release, he was in a feud with Bobby Lashley. Both stars were fighting over The Bulgarian's real-life wife, Lana. The former world champion and the Ravishing Russian were also set to get married on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Recently, a fan took to Twitter wondering if the rumors were true. Miro jokingly replied that his wife was still together with The All Mighty.

"Didn’t you know she is with Bobby Lashley still," Miro tweeted.

During a recent episode of the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Jessie James claimed that the Stamford-based promotion dropped the ball with the real-life couple.

He took complete responsibility for the missed opportunity.

“It's one of the things that I don't want to say regret, but when the conversation comes up about Rusev and Lana, I feel like they slipped between my fingers. I dropped that ball. I liked Aiden English with them, too. That's one of the things that, if I could go back and do it differently, I would try to," Road Dogg Jessie James said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Thunder Rosa also made a surprise return to AEW tonight, along with the former WWE United States Champion.

