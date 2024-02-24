"OMG AINT NO WAY", "ABOUT TIME" - Tony Khan's long-awaited announcement for Malakai Black has fans excited

Tony Khan recently made a long-awaited announcement on social media, which has fans very excited. The announcement involves Malakai Black, who will have his first singles AEW match in around 20 months.

The Dutch Destroyer hasn’t been in a singles action since June 2022. The last one-on-one match he fought was on the June 22, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite, which took place at Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He defeated Penta Oscuro in the AEW All-Atlantic Title Qualifying match.

Black will be in action against Bryan Keith on the Saturday Night Collision show this week, set to take place in Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri. The wrestling world has been waiting for so long to see Black back in singles action. Therefore, when Tony Khan made the announcement, fans were thrilled.

Check some of the excited fans’ comments below.

Is Tony Khan planning to launch a new show?

According to a new report circling around social media, Tony Khan is gearing up to launch a brand new AEW show. WrestleTalk recently updated wrestling fans AEW filed the trademark for AEW: DYNASTY with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on February 22, 2024.

"AEW: DYNASTY™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling."

The company already broadcasts three shows on a weekly basis, which are Dynamite (launched in 2019), Rampage (started in 2021), and Collision (introduced in 2023), and it looks like the fans may get another one very soon.

Are you excited about a new show in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.